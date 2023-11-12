UK creators plan to blackout TikTok history after creator convicted of rape

A group of creators in the UK are turning off “gifting” features on their TikTok accounts next week and plan to stay away from TikTok “battles” in an effort to pressure the company to change its promotion policies , because the company was first appreciated by a manufacturer. Was convicted of rape.

More than 100 TikTokers have posted and commented about the impending blackout, which they say will begin on Sunday, though some have started sooner. By staying away from “giveaways” and “battles” — where fans send money to creators, but TikTok takes a 50% cut — creators say they hope to make a dent in TikTok’s own profits. Bonnie Stuart, one of the TikTokers supporting the action, said forbes: “The TikTok blackout campaign aims to motivate TikTok to enhance its protocols and introduce DBS checks [criminal background checks] And verification. , , “This campaign will be no give-away, no fight, just to get TikTok to where it hurts because they only seem to be concerned about money.”

The blackout, which will not reach beyond Britain, is largely a response to the rape conviction in September of Anthony Ekpenyong, a popular musician and producer known as Anthony Q Lion on TikTok. Ekpenyong was directly managed by TikTok’s internal creator management team, received the company’s coveted “Live Pro” badge, and was frequently featured on the official TikTok Live UK account, including most recently in October. Earlier this month he was sentenced to seven years in prison.

One of the people posting most loudly about the crackdown — an anonymous account known as “No Face No Case” — has gained followers by making videos that attack other TikTokers for everything from racism to sexual abuse. Allegations of misconduct ranging from fraud to fraud. The account, which did not respond to an interview request, said in a TikTok on Friday: “If someone can bring evidence to the table that a certain creator is on the case for something, or has done something that is disgusting, then they should do so until this is all investigated, or if they are proven not guilty in this matter, their account will be suspended.

TikTok’s account policy states that the company will ban accounts if we learn that the account holder is a violent or hateful actor or has been convicted of a sex offense or other serious crime against a young person. We may consider off-platform activity related to violence, hate, and pedophilia to help make decisions about these account restrictions.

When contacted for comment, TikTok spokesperson Ariane de Celliers said the company was horrified when it learned of Ekpenyong’s punishment and that staff took immediate action to remove content featuring her from official TikTok channels. of. The company also removed Ekpenyong from its creator management program and removed his “Live Pro” status – a badge that TikTok gives to creators who “consistently produce great live content.”

Ekpenyong’s TikTok account is no longer available on the platform, but de Celliers said TikTok has not removed it. Ekpenyong did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

Platforms have generally been reluctant to punish users on the platform for off-platform behavior, including criminal activity. In 2018, Spotify briefly implemented a content policy stating that it would not actively promote music from artists—including R. Kelly and XXXTentacion – whose off-platform activities it found offensive. But the policy lasted only a few weeks, before the company reversed its stance, saying in a blog post: “Our goal is not to act as judge and jury. , , , Therefore, we are moving away from enforcing a policy around artist conduct. As of this writing, Apkenyoung has profiles on Spotify, Apple Music, and Instagram. (Disclosure: In a former life, I held policy positions at Facebook and Spotify. I did not work there when the objectionable conduct policy was implemented or rescinded.)

Given the limited duration of the blackout and the fact that it is limited to the UK, it is unlikely to have a significant impact on the platform’s bottom line. Still, keeping livestreamers happy is important for TikTok, which has used streaming as a key source of revenue diversification and support for its big bet on ecommerce. De Celliers said TikTok staff are responding directly to creators who have contacted the company about the incident.