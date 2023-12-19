UK CPI Preview: British Pound at risk due to BOE bluff in the market

The British pound may fall as UK inflation data boosted speculators who are betting that the Bank of England will be forced to cut interest rates faster than the central bank has done.

The British pound rose as the Bank of England countered speculation of a rate cut.

The markets are reacting to the central bank’s bluff and expecting a soft capitulation.

Soft UK CPI data could strengthen traders’ confidence, reducing pressure on the pound.

The British pound rose as the Bank of England (BoE) bet against markets that it would have to join central banks in the US and Eurozone in cutting interest rates next year.

The currency rose to a three-month high as BOE officials argued that “restrictive” monetary policy was likely to be needed for an extended period. Officials warned that “policy must be restrictive enough for a long enough period of time,” adding that “indicators of sustained inflation remain high.” BoE Governor Andrew Bailey expressed optimism that the top of the rate hike cycle has been reached, but he clearly said it was too early to speculate on a cut.

Perhaps most tellingly, the voting figure on the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which conducts policy, remained unchanged at 6-3, with a majority supporting inaction, while three members pressed for a rate hike. Continued to pour. It appears that no moderate change in consensus has yet materialized.

Bank of England to markets: “We don’t trust you.”

Investors are suspicious. The implied policy path of pricing in the swaps market immediately after the BOE meeting moved to a more accommodative setting – explaining the pound’s rise – then sharply reversed in the opposite direction. In fact, the one-year outlook puts rates even lower than they were before the central bank implemented them.

As things stand, the first 25-basis-point (bps) cut is likely to appear after June. An earlier cut in May holds a whopping 73% probability. Four such cuts are on the menu for 2024, reducing the target interest rate by a full 1%. The focus now is on inflation data from the United Kingdom and how the market may revise the outlook in view of this.

The headline consumer price index (CPI), a measure of price growth, is expected to rise 4.3% year-on-year in November. This would be the lowest reading since October 2021, down from October’s 4.6%. Citigroup analysis has warned that UK data flows have recently lagged forecasts, indicating the risk of a negative surprise.

British pound at risk if UK CPI data boosts rate cut bets

A look at the factors contributing to inflation keeping above the BoE’s target of 2% strengthens the case for continued cooling. Food prices remain the single biggest factor. They have already fallen 25% since peaking in March 2022, key UN data shows. The transmission lag of about 7 months in CPI means that deflation will continue here.

The other key areas of growth—entertainment and hospitality—are strongly cyclical. Price growth here is likely to fade as the slowing economy cuts discretionary spending. The latest round of purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data from S&P Global put the economy at near-standstill in December.

CPI data reiterating these themes may strengthen the market’s dovish sentiment, bet on a “quick and deep” rate cut cycle and drive the British pound lower. The damage may have been most pronounced against the Japanese yen, where the Bank of Japan triggered a sharp selloff this week as expected.

