UK court gives green light to consumer champion’s claim against Apple

A UK court has approved a consumer champion’s £853 million claim against Apple over a 2017 incident surrounding the power management tool on older iPhone models.

Justin Gutman has accused the technology giant of slowing down the performance of iPhone handsets by hiding power management tools in software updates to prevent performance issues and prevent older devices from suddenly shutting down – a process known as “throttling”. goes.

Mr Gutmann filed his “Batterygate” claim with the Competition Appeal Tribunal, seeking compensation for 25 million UK owners of a range of older iPhone models.

On Wednesday, the tribunal decided that the claim could proceed to a full hearing, finding that “the case meets the requirements of the CPO (collective proceedings order), subject to the resolution of the funding terms , which we mentioned above”.

“Funding Terms” refers to Mr Guttmann’s funding arrangements, which Mr Guttmann said he was confident he was now in compliance with and would soon be confirmed by the Tribunal.

The claim alleges that Apple misled users about the incident by prompting users to download software updates that they said would improve the performance of certain devices, but in reality, slowed them down.

This is related to the introduction of a power management tool released in a software update to iPhone users in January 2017, which was rolled out to slow down older iPhone models with old batteries, which were unable to run the latest iOS software. To prevent the device from shutting down suddenly.

Mr. Gutmann said information about this tool was not included in the software update download description at the time and did not make clear that it would slow down users’ devices.

They claim that Apple introduced the tool to hide the fact that iPhone batteries were unable to withstand the new iOS processing demands and that instead of recalling products or replacing batteries, the company encouraged users to download software updates. inspired.

The legal claim says Apple later added mention of the tool to the release notes for the update on its website, but said the company failed to make clear that it would slow down older iPhones.

In late 2017, after some users noticed performance issues, Apple apologized for its handling of the problem and said it would replace batteries at a drastically reduced rate for a limited time and would require users to turn off the power management tool. Will also introduce a feature to allow.

At the time, the company stated that it had never and would never do anything to intentionally shorten the life of a product, and Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook publicly apologized over the incident, saying that the company Never tried to mislead anyone on the tool.

But Mr Gutman claims Apple failed to adequately publicize its battery replacement service price of £25 plus return shipping and that the company abused its dominant market position.

The claim pertains to the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, SE, 7 and 7 Plus models.

It seeks compensation for each model owned and is an opt-out claim, meaning customers will not need to be actively involved in the case to demand damages.

Mr Gutmann said: “I am delighted that the Competition Appeal Tribunal has allowed our unprecedented claim to proceed to a full trial. “This paves the way for millions of consumers who were left out of having to pay for a battery replacement or a new phone model, to receive the compensation they deserve.”

An Apple spokesperson said: “We have never and will never knowingly do anything to shorten the life of any Apple product, or impair the user experience to promote customer upgrades.

“Our goal has always been to create products that our customers love, and making iPhones last as long as possible is an important part of that.”

