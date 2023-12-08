UK competition watchdog to review Microsoft and OpenAI partnership

Photograph: Nurfoto/Getty

The UK competition watchdog has sought comments on the arrangement, paving the way for a formal investigation into the partnership between Microsoft and ChatGPT developer OpenAI.

The Competition and Markets Authority made the announcement on Friday following leadership and boardroom turmoil at San Francisco-based OpenAI.

The company was founded as a non-profit entity whose board controls a commercial entity, with Microsoft as the largest investor.

RELATED: AI companies ‘must include members of the public on boards to protect society’

The CMA said that “recent developments” had led the organization to review whether the partnership had resulted in an “acquisition of control”. Last month, OpenAI’s board dismissed and reappointed its chief executive Sam Altman, and announced the formation of a new board. Microsoft now has a non-voting observer seat on the OpenAI board.

“What’s interesting here is that the CMA is referencing ‘recent developments’ in the Microsoft/Open AI partnership – presumably the result of the recent Sam Altman case,” said Alex Hafner, partner at Fladgate, a London law firm. “Essentially the CMA wants to find out what changes were made to the partnership and, in the wider context of the CMA/UK Government considering regulation of the AI ​​sector, whether there is anything worth expanding upon further.”

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in the wake of the November 17 shootings that his company was not consulted on the decision. Speaking shortly before the announcement of a deal to reinstate Altman, Nadella said that “there is no OpenAI without Microsoft’s inclination to partner with this company on its mission.” $2.8tn (£2.2tn) company Microsoft has invested $13bn in OpenAI.

Within days of Altman’s dismissal, Nadella also announced that Altman and OpenAI’s ousted president, Greg Brockman, had been appointed to lead a new artificial intelligence unit at Microsoft, an arrangement that was never completed. It did not happen because Altman negotiated his return.

The CMA said it wanted to review whether the partnership resulted in an acquisition of control, whether a true merger had occurred and whether it might have had an impact on competition. It added that the invitation to comment was before “any launch of a formal phase one investigation”.

The regulator said the partnership, which involves a multi-year, multi-billion dollar investment and cooperation in technology development, represents a close, multifaceted relationship between companies with key activities in the AI ​​Foundation model. The Foundation Model is the technology that underpins chatbots like ChatGPT, and OpenAI’s models are deployed by Microsoft in its products, including its Bing search engine.

The CMA is closely monitoring the field of foundation models for potential competition or consumer protection issues.

The watchdog said it would review any comments received from interested parties and could launch an investigation into the partnership as a result if it deemed necessary.

Sorcha O’Carroll, senior director of mergers at the CMA, said: “The invitation to comment is the first part of the CMA’s information-gathering process and comes before commencing any stage investigations, which will only take place after the CMA Obtained necessary information from the partnership parties.”

Microsoft President Brad Smith said: “Since 2019, we have partnered with OpenAI to foster greater AI innovation and competition while preserving independence for both companies.

“The only thing that has changed is that Microsoft will now have a non-voting observer on OpenAI’s board, which is very different from acquisitions like Google’s purchase of DeepMind in the UK.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com