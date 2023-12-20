The latest inflation data suggests an easing of the cost of living crisis in the UK.

UK prices fell 0.2% in November 2023 compared to October – the first decline in four months – while the annual inflation rate slowed significantly from 4.6% month-on-month to 3.9%, significantly lower than forecast and The lowest since September 2021. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Core inflation, the increase in prices excluding food and energy sectors, declined for the fourth consecutive month to 5.1% in November, the lowest level since January 2022. According to a monthly comparison, core prices fell 0.3%.

Compared to the previous year, prices in transportation declined the most, partly due to cheaper oil and gas, and the cost of housing and utilities also continued to fall.

Prices of food, beverages, tobacco, clothing and health continued to rise but at a slower pace than the previous November. However, households may not feel the immediate impact of downward pressure on prices, as food inflation is still high at 9.2%.

Is the worst over?

“The latest UK inflation figures are a welcome sign for the UK economy,” said Danny Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell.

Nicholas Haight said, “The 3.9% fall in headline inflation represents a dramatic and unexpected decline in UK inflation. Although we are still seeing prices rising faster than the US and Europe, the UK is no longer as It is left.” Investment Analyst at Wealth Club.

However, it is too early to open the champagne: core inflation, currently more than double the UK’s 2% target, needs to slow further before the Bank of England (BoE) cuts key interest rates.

However, investors are positive, with many of them expecting the BoE to soon lower its record high key rate, which currently stands at 5.25%.

“Looking at the rate expectations this morning, there is growing confidence that base rate cuts could start as early as March and by this time next year, the economic landscape will look very different,” Hewson said, adding one in 10 More than “Now betting rates could fall below 4% by next December.”

Analysts have warned that recent price declines could be reversed if geopolitical events such as the situation in the Red Sea impact the cost of goods and energy.

“It’s Christmas, and we should take a moment to celebrate how far we’ve come, as long as we don’t forget the miles remaining to travel,” Hewson said.

