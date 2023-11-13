UK business confidence hits lowest level in 2023 despite falling inflation

Britain’s business confidence fell to its lowest level in October this year despite falling inflation expectations. Photo: PA/ Alamy (RichardBaker)

Britain’s business confidence fell to its lowest level in October this year despite falling inflation expectations. It was the second consecutive decline due to concerns about the cost of living and higher interest rates.

The net balance of companies expecting activity to grow over the next 12 months dropped to 37% in October, from 40% in June and 43% in February, according to the latest quarterly UK Business Outlook from Accenture and S&P Global.

Optimism in the UK services sector fell to 36% due to concerns about the effects of interest rate rises on consumer spending and borrowing. Hospitality businesses bore the brunt of the impact, emerging as the only sub-sector that did not report positive sentiment.

Manufacturers reported a slight increase in optimism – up to +44% – with notable positivity from the transport and food and beverage sectors.

Many manufacturers highlighted their expectations that new product launches, technological advancements and restocking prospects could boost their output.

The survey also showed that companies expect cost inflation to slow, meaning they will raise prices less sharply. However, wage growth expectations remain near record levels.

Higher interest rates are also impacting investment plans, and some more companies are expected to cut research and development (R&D) spending in the coming year.

But the report, which surveyed 12,000 businesses, including 1,400 in the UK, revealed that UK companies are more optimistic than their international rivals.

Business confidence in the UK still remains relatively high compared to the global average of +25% and the European average of +16%, which have declined by 3% and 9% respectively.

Ivan MacKay, head of strategy and consulting at Accenture in the UK and Ireland, said: “It is no surprise that corporate confidence has been shaken as the ongoing transition, macroeconomic challenges are impacting interest rates and higher prices are impacting consumer spending. But are having an impact.” ,

“While projections for the next 12 months remain positive, it is vital that businesses take action now to turn expectations into reality, even if the economic picture remains uncertain. Now is the time to make strategic investments wherever possible.” Move forward together, hiring the best skills and incorporating the right technologies into the core of their business to set them up for future growth.”

This happened as Britain’s economy moved towards stability in the third quarter of the year.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.2%, which was unchanged from August figures.

Despite the weak data, Britain managed to avoid recession this year, which is defined as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP. Economists had predicted the economy would shrink 0.1%.

