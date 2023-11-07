UK bond market rises fastest in Europe amid interest rate expectations

Home prices rose unexpectedly last month as sellers adopted a “cautious approach” instead of selling properties at low prices.

According to the Halifax House Price Index, property values ​​rose 1.1 per cent in October compared to September, breaking a run of six consecutive monthly declines.

This means a typical house costs £281,974, almost £3,000 more than last month, although on an annual basis prices were 3.2 per cent lower than in October last year.

Kim Kinnard, director of Halifax Mortgages, said: “Potential sellers are taking a cautious approach, resulting in a low supply of homes for sale.”

The rise comes after the Bank of England opted to keep interest rates steady at 5.25 per cent to boost mortgage borrowers.

Sam Mitchell, chief executive of Purplebricks, said: “The Bank of England maintaining its restraint on interest rates is an extremely positive decision for the housing market, which has led to a surge in demand during the last week of September and October, and the second Interest rates have increased several times.” “This month we expect this trend to continue.”

Last week, separate data from Nationwide also indicated that home prices rose by a surprise last month.

It said prices in October were 0.9 percent higher than in September as sellers decided to bide their time rather than sell at lower prices.

As house prices rose again in October, Halifax Mortgage director Kim Kinnaird said house prices were “likely to strengthen” in the short term, while buyer demand “remains weak overall”. He said:

While many may have seen their income increase through salary increases, high interest rates and widespread affordability pressures remain challenges for buyers. In the medium term, financial markets do not expect the Bank of England to reduce its base rate anytime soon; we expect house prices to fall further as growth returns from 2025 onwards. The current picture should be seen in the context of long-term house price trends, as average prices remain around £40,000 above pre-pandemic levels.

Source: www.telegraph.co.uk