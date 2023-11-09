UK approves ‘important’ breast cancer prevention drug

Doctor explains mammogram procedure to a Latina female patient with curly hair , [+] Mammography scan. getty

Thousands of breast cancer cases could be prevented in England after the approval of a “repurposed” off-patent drug, officials say.

Anastrozole has been used to treat breast cancer for years. But according to clinical trials, it may reduce the incidence of the disease by about 50% in some women.

About 240,000 women at moderate or high risk of breast cancer after menopause will be eligible for the drug, now licensed for prevention by the country’s regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency.

If just 25% of these women chose to take it, around 2,000 breast cancer cases could be prevented, according to a statement released by the National Health Service, a public health system. This could save the public around £15 million in treatment costs.

Anastrozole is a relatively inexpensive, off-patent drug that works by blocking an enzyme called “aromatase,” which stops the body’s production of the hormone estrogen.

It may cause side effects like hot flashes, headache, depression, nausea, joint pain, arthritis and osteoporosis. It is only suitable for use in post-menopausal women.

However, the BBC reports that it appears to be more effective and cause less serious side effects than tamoxifen, another drug used for prevention.

In the UK, it is off-patent and available at only a few cents per dose. Sold under the brand name Arimidex, it is not currently approved for breast cancer prevention in the US.

The drug’s potential as a preventive option has been known for years, with the Cost-Effectiveness of Medicines for England body recommending its use as early as 2017.

But without formal approval, it has not yet been widely used to prevent breast cancer.

Amanda Pritchard, Chief Executive of the NHS, said: “It is fantastic that this vital risk-reducing option can now help thousands of women and their families avoid the crisis of a breast cancer diagnosis.”

“Allowing more women to live healthy lives free from breast cancer is truly remarkable.”

Officials hope that many more medicines will find alternative uses under the “Medicines Repurposing Programme”, which Pritchard says will help the country “realise the full potential of existing medicines”.

During the pandemic, drugs like the steroid dexamethasone and the arthritis drug tocilizumab were repurposed for COVID-19.

“Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK, so I’m delighted that another effective medicine to help stop this cruel disease has now been approved,” the country’s Health Minister Will Quince said in a statement.

“This is a great example of NHS England’s Innovative Medicines Repurposing program which supports the development of new ways for NHS patients to benefit from existing treatments.”

Breast cancer campaigners also welcomed the news, with Baroness Delyth Morgan, chief executive of Breast Cancer Now, saying: “The extension of anastrozole’s license to allow it to be used as a risk-reducing treatment is a major step forward that will enable more eligible women. Will provide a significant benefit to those with a family history of breast cancer, to reduce the chances of developing the disease.

He said his charity was “campaigning tirelessly” to bring medicines “found to be effective and safe in new uses” to those who could benefit.

“Anastrozole was the first medicine supported by the program and it leads the way in improving access to risk-reducing medicines,” he said. “We look forward to continuing our work with NHS England to further improve access to these medicines for all eligible people.”