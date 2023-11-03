UK and global partners pledge £80 million for AI projects in Africa

In an unprecedented announcement made at the AI ​​Security Summit, the United Kingdom, in collaboration with global partners, has unveiled an £80 million initiative to finance safe and responsible AI projects for development in Africa and beyond.

This ambitious effort, led by the UK AI for Development Programme, aims to foster growth and innovation and support long-term development across the African continent.

According to the organisation, it has committed £38 million to this collaboration, which demonstrates the UK’s dedication to using cutting-edge technology to tackle serious global challenges.

The initiative, launched at the AI ​​Security Summit, also marks the beginning of a new global partnership aimed at leveraging AI to tackle some of the most critical issues facing the developing world.

This initiative is being developed and implemented in collaboration with Canada, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the United States, and African partners. It seeks to harness the potential of artificial intelligence to promote positive change and sustainable development in the region.

Goals and Objectives

The UK Government’s AI for Development initiative has the ambitious goal of bringing the benefits of AI to 700 million individuals in Africa, covering 46 languages. Additionally, it aims to position five African countries at the forefront of global AI discussions, particularly focusing on how AI can contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Finally, the initiative aims to establish or expand responsible AI research laboratories within African universities, numbering eight in total.

Others are helping at least 10 countries create stronger regulatory frameworks to govern the responsible, equitable and safe use of AI and reduce entry barriers for African AI innovators by fostering partnerships with the private sector.

The organization said the initiative will initially target sub-Saharan Africa, making advanced AI accessible to all. Over the next five years, the UK and its global partners will fund postgraduate AI training, support innovators developing AI models for Africa, and manage the risks and adapt economies to technological changes in African countries responsible for AI. Will advocate for governance.

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, said the potential of AI to address socio-economic challenges emphasizes the importance of collaborating with partners to enhance Nigeria’s AI capabilities for positive impact .

“Africa has historically lagged behind in previous technological revolutions due to a lack of local production and value-added capacity,” said Paula Ingabire, Rwanda’s Minister of Information, Communications, Technology and Innovation.

“Rwanda is fully committed to harnessing the transformative power of AI to drive the social and economic development agenda of our country and the continent, becoming a proof of concept produced by Africans for the continent.”

Source: cryptotvplus.com