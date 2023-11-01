Britain’s Prime Minister hopes an artificial intelligence (AI) summit will propel the country forward on the world stage of AI, but may end up being more of a follower rather than a leader.

Tech experts, global leaders and perhaps even Elon Musk are set to descend on the United Kingdom’s AI security summit on Wednesday and Thursday at Bletchley Park, once home to World War II codebreakers.

The conference will discuss the risks and opportunities posed by Artificial Intelligence (AI). But it will also serve as a platform for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s ambitions to match the AI ​​power of the United States and China.

Here’s your guide to what to expect.

What will be discussed at the AI ​​summit?

Last week, Sunak warned about the dangers of AI such as facilitating the creation of biological or chemical weapons for rogue actors and the risks of disinformation. But he also talked about opportunities.

“I believe that nothing will be more transformative than this technology for our economy, our society, and our entire way of life in the near future. But at this moment, this is one of the greatest tests of leadership we face,” he said on October 26.

The summit will focus on two categories of risk: the risk of loss of control, the kind where AI could turn against humans, and misuse risk, where AI could help a bad actor carry out cyberattacks or develop dangerous technologies. Is.

The summit is expected to establish a way for the UK government to tackle criminals using AI.

The summit also has five key objectives including building a “shared understanding of the risks” of frontier AI, creating a process for international cooperation on AI security, proposing measures for individual organizations on security, identifying AI areas of collaboration and This includes showing how ensuring the safe development of AI will enable AI to be used for good globally.

The focus is particularly on Frontier AI, the advanced foundation models that power systems like OpenAI’s GPT-3 and GPT-4.

“Although these models have huge potential, including efficiency and innovation benefits, they also have potentially dangerous capabilities that should not be underestimated. Such models could pose risks to public safety and global security,” Katie Simmonds, managing associate and AI regulation expert at transatlantic law firm Womble Bond Dickinson, told Euronews Next.

“Growing forward to human potential, they can be used to exploit vulnerabilities in software systems and spread persuasive misinformation on a large scale,” he said.

The first day will focus on national security risks and existential-level threats to systems beyond human control. Election disruption, social trust and rising global inequalities will also be discussed. The positive use of AI in education will also be discussed.

On the second day, Sunak and a small group of foreign governments, experts and companies will discuss concrete measures for AI safety.

Who is participating and who is not?

About 100 guests will attend but the UK government has not released the official list of names.

Elon Musk may attend the summit ahead of a live interview with Sunak after Thursday’s event, which the prime minister confirmed on Twitter on Monday. It is not clear whether it will be a virtual or in-person conversation.

As for Europe’s leaders, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni confirmed they would attend. But French President Emmanuel Macron will not attend and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also reportedly skipped the event.

However, Downing Street said on Monday it did not see the non-attendance as a “negative”.

US President Joe Biden will also not be present, but Vice President Kamala Harris will be present. She will deliver a speech setting out the Biden administration’s approach to AI, which comes after an ambitious AI executive order was signed on Monday that will mean developers must share security results with the US government.

China was also invited to the summit, as Britain tries to improve its ties after the tenure of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Reuters, citing two sources, said China will send Wu Zhaohui, vice minister of science and technology, to the summit.

As far as the tech industry is concerned, executives from companies like Google DeepMind and OpenAI will be attending. META’s Chairman of Global Affairs, former UK Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg will also attend the summit.

Geoffrey Hinton, Yoshua Bengio and Yann LeCun, the three “godfathers” of AI, are also expected to attend.

What are the possible consequences?

Sunak has said he will call for an AI equivalent of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) to produce annual reports. Although there will be no formal regulatory body agreement on AI, nor any treaty, there can probably be a consensus on the risks posed by AI.

Since the legislation is complex and has not yet been implemented in the UK, it could also mean that the UK’s ambitions of being on the world stage of AI will be thwarted.

Natalie said, “Timing is of the essence, if the UK does not start to fully debate and scrutinize the legislation then there will be a risk of rushing to catch up and creating a set of rules that will either stifle innovation or harm the public. Will fail to protect.” Cramp, CEO of data company Profusion, made his comments to Euronews Next.

He said that since the UK has not yet created a coherent approach to AI, “it will likely follow most of the rules set by the EU” and “the UK will become a follower rather than an AI leader.”

