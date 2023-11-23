The figures will likely be an embarrassment to Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government which has repeatedly pledged to bring levels down.

Net migration to the United Kingdom reached a record-breaking 745,000 in 2022, according to the revised figures, which also showed that nearly 672,000 people came to the UK in the 12 months to June 2023.

The number released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) was previously reported as 606,000, which was then considered a record high.

This is a major embarrassment for the country’s Conservative government, which has consistently stressed that it is committed to reducing migration.

Under the leadership of Rishi Sunak, the party has already introduced measures to try to reduce the figure.

Among his initiatives was a plan to prevent international students from bringing their families with them while studying in Britain – except in very specific circumstances.

Even more controversial is Sunak’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled unlawfully by the Supreme Court in early November.

This was part of his effort to stop small boats crossing the English Channel and was a policy supported by many on the right of the party, including the New Conservative group.

He has repeatedly called on ministers to close temporary visa schemes for care workers and limit the number of refugees resettled in the UK to 20,000 – with the aim of reducing net migration to 226,000 by the time of the election , which is likely to happen. Next year.

What is now certain is that for the Conservatives these efforts have not been as successful as they had hoped.

The ONS release of the figures – around 140,000 more than first thought – has caused criticism from all parts of the political spectrum.

The Conservatives themselves have hit out at the numbers – former cabinet minister Simon Clarke said legal migration at this level was “economically and socially unsustainable”.

MP Jonathan Gullis went a step further, describing the figures as “completely unacceptable to the majority of the British people”, and suggesting that “drastic action” was needed.

Newly appointed Home Secretary James Cleverley has rejected all the figures – and their implications – insisting instead that the government is “fully committed to reducing the level of legal migration” and But will “consistently focus”. Dealing with illegal migration.

On the other side of the political fence, the Labor Party is using the findings as a way of attacking the Conservatives and their apparent failures.

Labour’s shadow Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, says she and the party believe the figures reflect “the scale of the utter Tory failure on immigration, asylum and the economy”.

It’s an interesting time for Sunak’s government – ​​and for its latest, surprise appointment, David Cameron.

In 2010, the then Prime Minister – now Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron – promised to reduce net migration by “hundreds of thousands”.

Successive Tory governments have tried to move away from the exact targets for exactly the same reasons as we are seeing now.

Sunak is under increasing pressure from his party to reduce net migration, particularly in light of the 2019 Tory manifesto – when Boris Johnson was in charge. It promised to bring about a “reduction in overall numbers”.

Home Secretary James Cleverley emphasizes that he and the Cabinet are “working closely with the Government on other measures to prevent exploitation and manipulation of our visa system, including cracking down on those who take advantage of the flexibility of the immigration system.” also includes”.

Does statistics work both ways?

According to the ONS, the majority of people coming to the UK by June 2023 were non-EU citizens.

A total of 968,000 of them were immigrants, followed by 129,000 EU citizens.

At the same time, both EU citizens and Britons were leaving the country in greater numbers.

The UK saw almost 10,000 more EU citizens leave than arrive and 86,000 more British citizens left than arrived.

However, the net figure of non-EU people overall was 768,000 more arriving than leaving.

It turned out that the biggest reason for people from outside the EU to migrate to Britain was work.

The figure was 278,000 – and for the first time employment was the most popular reason.

Against the wishes of the Conservatives, more foreign students were seen staying longer and bringing their dependents or family members with them.

The number of people coming to Britain out of desperation remained relatively stable.

Nearly 88,000 people were granted asylum by June 2022, up from 73,000 the year before – when ongoing COVID-19 restrictions were still having greater impact.

The ONS suggests there has been a “rapid increase” in net migration since 2021 due to an increase in immigration from non-EU countries.

These include thousands of people coming through humanitarian routes from countries like Ukraine and Hong Kong.

ONS figures show that the asylum backlog has fallen slightly.

At the end of June 2023, 175,457 people were awaiting a decision on their asylum claim; By the end of September this number dropped to 165,411.

But this is not as positive as it may seem, Sile Reynolds, head of asylum advocacy at Freedom from Torture, told Euronews.

“The UK government’s own data on asylum rejects the toxic and divisive narrative that has guided its punitive approach to refugees. These statistics leave no doubt that the vast majority of people reaching our shores are in need of asylum – men, women and children who have fled the most unimaginable horrors such as torture and war in places like Afghanistan, Syria and Iran,” said Reynolds. telling.

The charity also hit out at the government’s behavior towards so-called “heritage backlog” cases.

In simple terms, they are claims made before the end of June 2022, which are being approved at significant speed by the Conservatives, with 28,202 cases taken care of over the past three months.

“The unprecedented rate at which ‘legacy’ claims are being adjudicated – around 8,000 per month – shows what they can do when they want to deal with a problem,” Reynolds told Euronews.

“This data hides the devastating backlog of new asylum claims that is growing as a direct result of the flawed policy of deterrence. As a result, thousands of refugees, including torture survivors, are left in limbo and in insecure housing, unable to recover or rebuild their lives,” he added.

All changes to asylum rules?

Sunak’s Rwanda policy was aimed at people coming to Britain through ‘unauthorised means’, including repeated crossings of the Channel.

They would have been deported to the African nation and asked to claim asylum there, not in Britain.

However, in its landmark decision, the Supreme Court said that people deported to Rwanda would face a “real risk” of being returned to their country of origin, regardless of whether their asylum claim is justified.

He says this is something that would violate international laws on human rights.

Sunak described the decision as “disappointing” and promised to double down on the policy, saying he would “change the law and rethink international relations”.

This is not a popular plan among many people.

“These figures show that draconian deterrents such as the Rwandan plan, recently declared illegal by the country’s highest court, will not stop people from risking their lives trying to reach sanctuary in the UK,” says Reynolds. Refugees, this government must reverse the cruel asylum ban, focus its efforts urgently on rebuilding a fair and compassionate asylum system, and restore and expand safe routes to safety.

