Ujjivan Small Finance Bank partners with Water.org to offer water, sanitation and hygiene loans

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (Ujjivan SFB) has announced a partnership with Water.org, a global non-profit organization that provides access to safe water to people through affordable financing such as small loans. And helps in reaching cleanliness. , India has the largest population globally, and this partnership holds immense potential to provide affordable financing solutions for safe water and sanitation solutions to the masses.

Under the partnership, Water.org will assist Ujjivan SFB in identifying areas that need financing for clean water and clean sanitation. Water.org will provide technical assistance, market assessment, development of information, education and communication (IEC) materials, monitoring and evaluation support. To support this objective, Ujjivan SFB will offer loans ranging from ₹6,000 to ₹1,00,000 to existing as well as new customers to construct and/or renovate water and sanitation facilities.

Ujjivan SFB disbursed over 5,000 water and sanitation (WATSON) loans worth ₹30 crore last year, helping customers build essential sanitation facilities in line with the Government of India’s Swachh Bharat Mission. Through this partnership, Ujjivan SFB will be able to provide safe drinking water and clean sanitation facilities to 65,000 families by providing affordable loans over the next 3 years.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Itira Davis, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ujjivan SFB, said, “We are pleased to announce our collaboration with Water.org which will help us help the citizens of India live dignified lives. Will enable. Through the partnership, we aim to provide sustainable access to enhance their lifestyle through improved sanitation and safe water, which is key to improving living standards. This will help them invest their time in more productive initiatives and contribute more to the economic progress of our country.” “Water.org sees great potential in the proposed Water.org and Ujjivan SFB partnership. Ujjivan SFB’s strong branch presence and expertise in the microbanking sector will make a big mark in mainstreaming water and sanitation (WASH) lending. We look forward to a journey full of learning and innovation,” said Mr. Manoj Gulati, Regional Director, South Asia, Water.org.

Watson Loan has been introduced to address the challenges of safe drinking water, proper sanitation, clean environment through creation of low-cost infrastructure for customers. This loan is available under group loan category.

About Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited is one of the leading small finance banks. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank commenced operations in February 2017 and currently serves over 79 lakh customers through its 700 branches and over 21,000 employees spread across 26 states and union territories in India. The gross loan book as of September 30, 2023 stands at ₹26,574 crore with a deposit base of ₹29,139 crore. The Bank, as a mass market bank, is committed to serving the unserved and underserved areas through financial and digital inclusion. The robust digital interface across different regions and languages ​​has enabled Ujjivan SFB customers to get timely and easy access to finance at all times.

About Water.org “Water.org is a global nonprofit organization based in the US. With operational presence in over 11 countries, the organization focuses on creating access to safe, cost-effective drinking water and sanitation facilities for the underprivileged section of the society. Water.org is a leader in providing market-driven financial solutions to address the global water crisis. We have empowered more than 60 million people with access to safe water or sanitation and the hope, health and opportunities they bring. Water.org’s journey in India began in 2004 and has empowered over 24 million people in the country and helped raise over Rs 10,500 crore so far for the sector through various innovative partnership models.

(This story has not been edited by DavidDiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Source: www.bing.com