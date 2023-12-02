UiPath shares jump 25% on AI enthusiasm after better-than-expected earnings

key takeaways

Workplace automation software company UiPath Inc. The value of its shares has more than doubled this year after a positive earnings report on Friday sent shares soaring.

UiPath stock is up more than 25% in Friday trading after reporting third-quarter revenue growth of 24% year-over-year.

UiPath said it expects even higher revenue growth in the fourth quarter, as artificial intelligence (AI) offerings continue to drive demand.

UiPath Inc. on Friday after reporting third-quarter earnings. (PATH) shares rose more than 25%, handily beating analysts’ expectations.

With Friday’s post-earnings surge, PATH stock price has doubled this year, rising from trading around $12.30 on Jan. 3 to Friday’s high of more than $25.

Revenue of $326 million and annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $1.38 billion in the latest quarter were both up 24% year-over-year. Even though total operating expenses increased $45 million from the year-ago quarter, gross profit increased $56 million. Overall, net loss narrowed from 10 cents to 6 cents a share in the 2022 quarter.

In the third quarter, UiPath launched several AI-enabled services on its platform. These include new features for existing Autopilot services as well as extensive cross-platform connectivity options. According to an IDC MarketScape industry report, much of UiPath’s financial success this year has been due to its leadership in the use of AI.

“In our most recent platform release, 2023.10, we delivered a number of new capabilities that turn the potential of AI into tangible action, accelerating productivity, fueling innovation,” said co-founder and co-head of UiPath and drive business results for our customers.” Executive Officer (CEO) Daniel Dines said in a prepared statement on Thursday.

Demand for AI products was also a significant revenue driver in UiPath’s September second-quarter earnings report.

Looking at the fourth quarter, UiPath forecasts revenue between $381 million to $386 million and ARR around $1.45 billion.

Source: www.investopedia.com