UiPath (PATH) finished at $18.35 in the latest trading session, representing a +0.22% adjustment from its last day’s close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which posted a daily gain of 0.06%. On the other hand, the Dow gained 0.33% and the technology-focused Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the enterprise automation software developer were up 19.83% in the last month. Over that same time, the Professional Services sector has gained 8.82%, while the S&P 500 has gained 8.22%.

Market participants will be closely watching UiPath’s financial results in its upcoming releases. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 30, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.07, up 40% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $315.54 million, up 20.1% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion, which would represent changes of +185.71% and +20.49%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath. These recent revisions reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company’s business outlook.

Our research shows that these adjustments in estimates are directly linked to imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a remarkable history of moving forward, is externally audited, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Have been. The 30-day, Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate has remained unchanged. UiPath currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, UiPath is currently traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 45.61. Its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.29, so one could conclude that UiPath is trading at a premium comparatively.

It’s also worth noting that PATH currently has a PEG ratio of 0.97. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock’s expected earnings growth rate. Technology Services had an average PEG ratio of 1.52 at yesterday’s closing price.

The technology services industry is part of the business services sector. Currently, this industry has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which places it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our individual industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

