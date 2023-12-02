“80% of the books I write advocate for disability. So, we use children born with autism, albinism, any type of disability as main characters in these books to inspire children. “You can see how it started because literacy and books have such a transformative and social impact.” Hasfa

In this episode of Inspire Africa, TV host Jerry Fisayo-Bambi returns with compelling stories of positive impact, innovation and community development from Cameroon, Tunisia and Uganda.

The Tchofac ‘Made in Cameroon’ Guitar

Cameroon can boast of several globally acclaimed guitarists who play a unique blend of traditional African music and contemporary styles. Clovis Tchouffac wanted to be one of them. But instead he has managed to make a name for himself in guitar manufacturing. Today, Tchofack is also helping youth in Douala learn to play the guitar.

Tunisia- Solar Electric Tricycles in Tunis

With Tunisia aiming to curb pollution and reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 46%, new mobility options are coming to the streets of Tunis. Some of them are solar-powered electric vehicles manufactured by German-Tunisian startup Bako Motors. Boubacar Sylla, founder of the green mobility startup, and his team of engineers designed its engine to run about 17,500 km per year using clean energy from the sun.

Uganda: Literacy experts are educating children

Ugandan Mago Hasfa is the founder of Read to Learn, a non-profit focused on early literacy development for children. A social innovator and author of children’s books, Mago’s work over the past six years is now gaining international recognition.

This year he was selected for the Mandela Washington Fellowship for leadership and academic training in the United States. Additionally, Hasfa’s multilingual app SOMA to improve literacy for refugee children in Uganda earned them the ‘Beyond the Limits’ monetary award in Nigeria. Hasfa says experiencing this brings her joy and fuels her work, which aims to provide as many “underprivileged children as possible with relevant books, diverse reading materials and an environment that encourages them to read and love books.” Provides the platform to be able to”.

