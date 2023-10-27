UGA produces Georgia's first Ph.D. Started. Program Regenerative Biology

The University of Georgia offered the first Ph.D. in the state. Has been introduced. program in Regenerative Bioscience, which will be jointly administered by the university’s Center for Regenerative Bioscience and UGA’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

The new degree, with a Regenerative Bioscience (RB) graduate major, established in 2022, is part of the CAES Animal and Dairy Sciences Department’s commitment to advancing research and education in regenerative medicine and improving the health of both animals and humans.

“In our pursuit of excellence and innovation, we are constantly inspired to explore new frontiers in education and research,” said Francis Fluharty, head of the Department of Animal and Dairy Sciences. “Recent approval of Ph.D. program in Regenerative Bioscience underlines our unwavering dedication to providing our students with the opportunities they need to excel in fields that promise a better future.

According to the Georgia Department of Labor, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia’s life sciences industry has produced more than 52,000 separate job postings, about 1.1% of all postings in the state. The 2022 Georgia Life Sciences Industry Trends and Impacts Report revealed a 150% increase in new job creation by bioscience companies in the state.

To meet this growing demand and prepare the next generation of leaders in regenerative medicine, the new doctorate will begin in spring 2024. The program will provide advanced interdisciplinary training opportunities for students in biomanufacturing of biomaterials, genes for cellular therapy and tissues, tissue engineering. Therapy, biomedical imaging, and biomedical computation.

UGA hopes to attract prospective doctoral students from its graduate program in regenerative medicine, whose students can transition to a Ph.D. program once they have completed their bachelor’s degree requirements.

“Being a graduate student is like traversing a maze of the unknown. In that first year, you’re climbing a steep learning curve, and it can be intimidating. You are diving into complex research, and it is rarely what you expect,” said CAES Professor Franklin West. “By offering both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, we aim to make the transition between the two as seamless as possible, ensuring students are on the right path from the start.”

In addition to providing essential instruction in regenerative bioscience, the program also aims to prepare students for non-academic careers by providing ample opportunities for entrepreneurship and technology commercialization training in partnership with Innovation Gateway, UGA’s technology commercialization unit.

“RB research has already shown its profound impact on health care, contributing to the development of cutting-edge treatments, prostheses, diagnostic technologies and much more,” said Lohitash Karumbaiah, associate professor in animal and dairy sciences. “With Georgia’s thriving biomedical industry – home to more than 443 companies in the Atlanta metro area alone – this program will undoubtedly strengthen the state’s position as a center of innovation and biomedical progress.”

RBC will play a key role in overseeing course instruction and providing career mentorship to graduates through workshops, lab experiences, and an entrepreneurial ecosystem. The faculty of the center are actively associated with organizations such as the Engineering Research Center for Cell Manufacturing Technologies (CMAT) and the Marcus Center for Therapeutic Cell Characterization and Manufacturing. Student participation and outreach play a vital role in the success of these efforts.

“This type of training is highly relevant to our initiative and many of our industry partners, and will create a highly desirable workforce,” said CMAT Director Johnna Temenoff.

Boehringer Ingelheim (BI), a regular research partner of UGA, recently unveiled a significant expansion plan for its Animal Health Global Innovation Center, investing $57 million to increase laboratory space and enhance research and development capabilities. involved, which will result in an increase in it. 55 new skilled positions at their Athens facility.

“Regenerative Bioscience Ph.D. Curriculum for. The program has a strong structure of courses that will provide the technical skills needed to become a successful scientist,” said Francis Millward, Head of Global Innovation at BI. “We focus on soft skills – successful Ph.D. Also appreciate the focus given on. Graduates often lead large teams of diverse people, and knowing how to communicate, organize activities, and apply critical thinking are important skills that students will gain from this program.

The new degree builds on the collaborative research and training infrastructure that has been developed over the past 19 years within RBC under the direction of Steven Stice, D.W. Brooks Distinguished Professor at CAES and GRA Eminent Scholar. Doctoral students will engage in advanced research in areas such as stroke, cardiovascular disease, musculoskeletal diseases, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, traumatic brain injury and more.

RBC research innovations have also led to the formation of startup companies that work with the Innovation Gateway, such as Stice’s start-up Aruna Biomedical, which currently employs 35 staff professionals, the majority of whom are UGA-graduates. Are trained.

“Regenerative medicine is projected to have a growth of $100 billion – the student career connections are endless. This means success for every single one of us,” said Stice, Regents entrepreneur. “Our plan is not accidental – it is by design.

