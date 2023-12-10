December 10, 2023
Tim Elliott earned one of the most impressive wins of his career on Saturday when he defeated Su Mudarji on just five days’ notice at UFC Fight Night 233.

According to Laura Sanko on commentary, Elliott (20-14-1 MMA, 9-11 UFC) had just two training sessions to prepare for the bantamweight bout at UFC Apex. That didn’t seem to be the case in the octagon as Elliott landed some nice strikes on the legs, dropping Mudarji (16-6 MMA, 3-3 UFC) to the mat and then locking in an arm-triangle choke that led to a technical submission. At the 4:02 mark of round 1.

Watch a replay of the finish below (via). x,

After losing a crucial fight to Muhammad Mokaev at UFC 294 in October, Elliott took the opportunity to fight Mudarji as a replacement.

The 36-year-old Elliott acknowledged that his time at the highest level of competition may be down, but his fighting spirit remains strong, and he is ready to step into the cage as often as possible.

“I’m never really satisfied here,” Elliott said in his post-fight interview with Paul Felder. “There are things I want to do that I never got to do in my career, and I don’t have time, and I want to show that now. The goal right now is to get back here. If they need me, I’m ready next weekend. ,

“I feel like my title run is over now, and all I really have is excitement. But the UFC knows they can call me any time, and I’ll come in, move up the weight and fight hard. And if I keep doing that, I’ll be here forever.”

The latest UFC Fight Night 233 results include:

  • Tim Elliot def. Su Mudarji via technical submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 1, 4:02

  • Andre Muniz def. Junyoung Park via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

  • Kevin Jousset def. Song Kennan via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

  • Sung-Hyun Park def. Shannon Ross via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 3:59

  • Steve Garcia def. Melquizel Costa via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 1:01

  • Luana Santos def. Stephanie Egger via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

  • Tatsuro Taira def. Carlos Hernandez via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 0:55

  • Talita Alenkar defeated. Ryan Amanda via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

For more information on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 233.

UFC Fight Night: Amanda vs. Alencar

UFC Fight Night: Amanda vs. Alencar

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 09: (RL) Ryan Amanda of Brazil punches Talita Alencar of Brazil…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 09: (RL) Ryan Amanda of Brazil punches Talita Alencar of Brazil in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC Apex on December 9, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Amanda vs. Alencar

UFC Fight Night: Amanda vs. Alencar

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 09: (RL) Talita Alencar of Brazil kicks Ryan Amanda of Brazil…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 09: (RL) Talita Alencar of Brazil kicks Ryan Amanda of Brazil in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC Apex on December 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Taira vs. Hernandez

UFC Fight Night: Taira vs. Hernandez

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 09: Carlos Hernandez faces Japan’s Tatsuro Taira in the flyweight…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 09: Carlos Hernandez fights Tatsuro Taira of Japan in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC Apex on December 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Taira vs. Hernandez

UFC Fight Night: Taira vs. Hernandez

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 09: (RL) Tatsuro Taira of Japan fights Carlos Hernandez…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 09: (RL) Tatsuro Taira of Japan fights Carlos Hernandez in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC Apex on December 9, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Agar

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Agar

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 09: (RL) Stefanie Egger of Switzerland punches Luana Santos of Brazil…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 09: (R-L) Stephanie Egger of Switzerland punches Luana Santos of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC Apex on December 9, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Agar

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Agar

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Luana Santos of Brazil kicks Stefanie Egger of Switzerland…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Luana Santos of Brazil kicks Stephanie Egger of Switzerland in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC Apex on December 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Garcia vs. Costa

UFC Fight Night: Garcia vs. Costa

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Melquizel Costa of Brazil fights Steve Garcia…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Melquizel Costa of Brazil fights Steve Garcia in a lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC Apex on December 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Garcia vs. Costa

UFC Fight Night: Garcia vs. Costa

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 09: (RL) Steve Garcia fights Melquizel Costa of Brazil…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 09: (RL) Steve Garcia fights Melquizel Costa of Brazil in a lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC Apex on December 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Park vs. Ross

UFC Fight Night: Park vs. Ross

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 09: (RL) Shannon Ross of Australia punches South’s Hyungsung Park…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 09: (R-L) Shannon Ross of Australia punches Hyunsung Park of South Korea in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC Apex on December 9, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Park vs. Ross

UFC Fight Night: Park vs. Ross

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 09: (L-R) South Korea’s Hyunsung Park punches Shannon Ross…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Hyunsung Park of South Korea punches Shannon Ross of Australia in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC Apex on December 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Jousette

UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Jousette

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 09: (RL) Song Kenan of China fights Kevin Josette of France…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 09: (RL) Song Kenan of China fights Kevin Jousset of France in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC Apex on December 9, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Jousette

UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Jousette

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 09: (RL) Kevin Josette of France punches Song Kenan of China…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 09: (RL) Kevin Jousset of France punches Song Kenan of China in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC Apex on December 9, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Park vs. Muniz

UFC Fight Night: Park vs. Muniz

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 09: (RL) Junyoung Park of South Korea kicks Andre Muniz…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 09: (RL) Junyoung Park of South Korea kicks Andre Muniz of Brazil in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC Apex on December 9, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Park vs. Muniz

UFC Fight Night: Park vs. Muniz

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Andre Muniz of Brazil kicks the ball at Junyong Park, South…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Andre Muniz of Brazil kicks Junyoung Park of South Korea in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC Apex on December 9, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Elliott vs. Sumuderji

UFC Fight Night: Elliott vs. Sumuderji

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 09: (RL) Sumuderji of China fights Tim Elliott in the bantamweight…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 09: (RL) Sumuderji of China fights Tim Elliott in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC Apex on December 9, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Elliott vs. Sumuderji

UFC Fight Night: Elliott vs. Sumuderji

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Tim Elliott fights Sumuderji of China in the bantamweight…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Tim Elliott fights Sumuderji of China in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC Apex on December 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

Source



