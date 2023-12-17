UFC 296 results: winners, bonuses and reaction

Las Vegas, Nevada – December 16: Jamaica’s Leon Edwards celebrates his victory over Colby Covington , [+] UFC welterweight championship fight during the UFC 296 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Leon Edwards knocks out Colby Covington in the Octagon and during a post-fight interview following the main event of UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

After enduring embarrassing trash talk, which included mentioning the murder of Edwards’ father as a means of entertainment, Edwards controlled his emotions and overpowered Covington en route to a unanimous decision victory.

All three judges scored the fight 49-46 for Edwards. For the first four rounds, Edwards’ superior striking immobilized Covington and subdued the challenger’s ballyhooed cardio.

Edwards out-landed Covington 57-44 in significant strikes, bringing the challenger’s total takedowns to two. After the fight, Edwards talked about the “anger” he felt after Covington’s unpleasant comments. It was refreshing to see him getting the respect he deserves. Edwards did not get the finish, but admitted he wanted one after Covington disrespected him.

Covington’s post-fight interview was predictably unpleasant. He claimed that he did not suffer any scratches while his nose was bleeding.

Covington is now 0-3 in title fights and probably won’t get another shot at a title for some time – if ever again. Ben Askren and others had some interesting reactions to the main event.

What’s next for Edwards? It looks set to be a showdown against either Belal Muhammad or Shavkat Rakhmonov, who scored a second-round submission win over Stephen Thompson earlier in the evening.

No matter who Edwards faces next, it’s a good bet he won’t have to deal with the shenanigans he experienced ahead of his title defense against Covington.

Pantoja almost defeats Royval

Las Vegas, Nevada – December 16: Brazil's Alexandre Pantoja faces Brandon Royval in the UFC Flyweight championship fight during the UFC 296 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alexandre Pantoja successfully defended his UFC men’s flyweight title with a spectacular grappling performance.

Brandon Royval’s cardio was fast, but unfortunately, his takedown defense was not. On the strength of eight takedowns, Pantoja won all five rounds on two of the three judges’ scorecards and won 49–46 on the third.

Royval was in the game throughout the match and performed brilliantly in the third and fifth frames.

However, Royval’s attempts to turn the momentum were hampered by a timely takedown from Pantoja. The champion looked almost exhausted in the fifth round, but he did enough to complete the title defense – including a big takedown.

Fight of the Night – Aldana and Rosa put on a show

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 16: Mexico's Irene Aldana punches Brazil's Karol Rosa in a Bantamweight fight during the UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington event at T-Mobile Arena on December 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

If you missed Irene Aldana’s unanimous decision win over Karol Rosa, you owe it to yourself to catch it. If this isn’t the greatest women’s fight of all time, it’s instantly in the top five in that category.

Both women showed mounds of their hearts. Aldana’s right leg was cut by Rosa’s continuous leg-kick attack.

Aldana caused even more damage to Rosa’s face with her world-class boxing. Ultimately, Aldana won unanimously, with all three judges giving it a 29–28 lead. This fight was epic, and both women deserve a lot of respect.

This post on X seals a great match.

UFC 296 results and bonuses

(c) Leon Edwards def. Colby Covington, Edwards retain UFC welterweight championship via unanimous decision (49-46 x 3)

(c) Alexandre Pantoja def. Brandon Royval, Pantoja retain UFC men’s flyweight championship via unanimous decisions (50-45×2, 49-46)

Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Stephen Thompson via submission (rear-naked choke) in the second round (4:53)

Paddy Pimblett def. Tony Ferguson by unanimous decision (30-27×3)

$Josh Emmett def. Bryce Mitchell by first-round knockout (1:57)

Alonzo Menifield def. Dustin Jacoby by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

$$Irene Aldana def. Karol Rosas by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Cody Garbrandt def. Brian Kelleher via first-round knockout (3:42)

$Arianne Lipski def. Casey O’Neil via submission (armbar) (1:18)

Tagir Ulanbekov def. Cody Durden via submission (rear-naked choke) (4:25)

Andre Fili def. Lucas Almeida via TKO in the first round (3:32)

$Shamil Gaziev def. Martin Budde via TKO of the second round (0:56)

$ – Display of Night Bonus

$$ – Fight Night Bonus