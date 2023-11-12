UFC 295 results: 2 big knockouts and 2 new champions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 11: Brazil’s Alex Pereira looks on before facing Jiri Prochazka , [+] The Czech Republic in a UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 295 event at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 295 may have been light on major names after a loss in the Jon Jones-Stipe Miocic main event, but it was made up for with explosive finishes in the top two special bouts, producing two new champions.

In the main event at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Alex Pereira became the ninth fighter in UFC history to win titles in two different weight classes and the first to accomplish the feat at 185 and 205 pounds, respectively.

He scored a second-round TKO victory over former champion Jiri Prochazka to win the light heavyweight title vacated by Jamahl Hill, who suffered an Achilles injury in July.



In the co-main event, Tom Aspinall won the UFC interim heavyweight title by stopping Sergei Pavlovich in the first round.

Jones remains the current heavyweight champion while he recovers from a torn pectoral muscle.

However, Aspinall can now claim the number 1 contender’s spot and have his title recognized after the win.

Prochazka says referee’s stoppage was the right decision

Pereira began attacking Prochazka’s lead leg with kicks early in the first round. The strikes damaged the former champion’s leg, but he was able to destroy the first frame and even secure a takedown within the first five minutes.

However, in the second round, Pereira dropped Prochazka with a combination close to the cage. A series of elbows caused Prochazka to fall to the seat of his pants, but he was still engaged with Pereira.

Referee Mark Goddard ended the fight. Initially, it seemed like the stoppage might be premature, but during a post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Prochazka admitted that he was out and in bad shape when Goddard stopped the fight.

Pereira called on his old rival Israel Adesanya to return to MMA and move up to 205 pounds to face him in his third MMA bout. The series between the two players is tied 1-1 in MMA after Perera defeated Adesanya twice in kickboxing.

Adesanya lost his middleweight title to Shawn Strickland earlier this year due to poor performance. Due to personal issues, Adesanya stated that he would stay away from MMA until 2027.

Pereira doesn’t want to wait that long, as he has asked Adesanya to return for an MMA rubber match.

Based on Hill’s health, it appears that he is the most likely first challenger for Pereira’s 2055 pound title.

Aspinall makes quick work of Pavlovich

New York, New York – November 11: (RL) Tom Aspinall of England defeats Sergei Pavlovich , [+] The Russian in the interim UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 295 event at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 11, 2023. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) getty images

Aspinall admitted he was scared before the clash with Pavlovic, but he didn’t feel the same way in the Octagon.

After suffering a heavy left hand from the Russian in the first minute of the fight, Aspinall finished things off with a 1-2 combination that rocked Pavlovich.

After three punches, Aspinall was celebrating an interim championship. Jones’ return is still several months away, so Aspinall could defend his interim title before the reigning champion returns to the Octagon.

I wouldn’t expect the opponent to be Miocic. Chances are, the UFC is saving the Jones-Miocic matchup because it’s an important fight with two of the biggest stars in the promotion’s history.

If Miocic fights Aspinall and loses, the UFC will lose the luster of a title fight between Jones and Miocic. It wouldn’t be a shock to see Aspinall face Cyril Gane for the interim title and Zelton Almeida face Pavlovic sometime in 4-6 months.

This set of fights will create a clear pipeline of challengers for whoever is victorious in the Jones-Miocic fight in the summer of 2024.

Here’s a look at all the results from UFC 295:

ufc 295 main card

Alex Pereira def. Jiri Prochazka – second-round KO (4:08) – UFC Light Heavyweight Championship

Tom Aspinall def. Sergei Pavlovich – 1st-round knockout (1:09) – Interim UFC Heavyweight Championship

Jessica Andrade def. Mackenzie Dern – TKO in the second round (3:15)

Benoit St. Denis def. Matt Frevola – 1st round knockout (1:31)

Diego Lopez def. Pat Sabatini – Knockout in the first round (1:30)

