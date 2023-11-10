UFC 295 official card, start time and weigh-in results

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 10: Brazil’s Alex Pereira poses on the scale during UFC 295 , [+] Official weigh-in at the New York Marriott Marquis on November 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The reorganized main event of UFC 295 is official.

Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka both successfully made weight Friday morning at New York’s Madison Square Garden, and they will compete for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title in Saturday night’s special.

Originally, Pereira-Prochazka was scheduled as the co-main event, while Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic was the top fight on the card.

Jones suffered a torn pectoral muscle and was forced from the event, giving Pereira-Prochazka the top spot.

The new co-main event, a fight for the UFC interim heavyweight title, is also official. Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall have both moved up in weight, and they are one night away from putting themselves in a position to challenge for the undisputed title sometime in 2024.

Here are the details of the full card, broadcast schedule and weigh-in results:

ufc 295 main card on espn+ PPV at 10 PM ET

Jiri Prochazka (204.2) vs. Alex Pereira (204) for the vacant light heavyweight title

Tom Aspinall (261.6) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (259.8) for the interim heavyweight title

Women’s Strawweight – Jessica Andrade (116) vs. Mackenzie Dern (115.6)

Lightweight – Matt Frevola (155.6) vs. Benoit Saint-Denis (156)

Featherweight – Diego Lopes (145.4) vs. Pat Sabatini (145.8)

UFC 295 ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN/espn+ 8 pm et

Women’s Strawweight – Lupi Godinez (115) vs. Tabatha Ricci (115.4)

Men’s Flyweight – Stefan Erceg (125.6) vs. Alessandro Costa (125.4)

Lightweight – Mateusz Rebecki (155.8) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (158) – weight lost two pounds

Lightweight – Viacheslav Borshchev (154.8) vs. Nazim Sadikhov (155.6)

UFC 295 early ‘prelims’ card underway espn+ 6pm ET

Lightweight – Jared Gordon (155.6) vs. Mark Madsen (155.6)

138 Catchweight – John Castaneda (137.6) vs. Kyung Ho Kang (138)

Men’s Flyweight – Kevin Borjas (125.8) vs. Joshua Vann (125.8)

Men’s Featherweight – Dennis Buzukja (145.6) vs. Jamal Emmers (147) – lost 1 pound weight

The two fighters who missed weight (Roberts and Emmers) are still on the card, but will be fined.

Aside from the top two bouts, the card is very light on star power, which makes Jones’ injury and ejection even more potentially damaging to the event.

That said, the Dern-Andrade fight is remarkable.

Dern is in 7th place and Andrade is in 5th place. A win by Dern would likely push her into the top 5 and put her on a short list of contenders who are probably one win away from challenging for the title at 115 pounds.

I’ll recap after the show concludes on Saturday night.