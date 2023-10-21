UFC 294 results: Makhachev scores head-kick KO over Volkanovski

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates – October 21: (RL) Islam Makhachev of Russia kicks Alexander , [+] Volkanovski of Australia in the UFC Lightweight Championship fight during the UFC 294 event at the Etihad Arena on October 21, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The highly anticipated and somewhat rushed rematch between UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski ended much differently than their first meeting.

On Saturday at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, Makhachev scored a stunning, first-round KO victory over Volkanovski with a well-placed head kick in the first round. Makhachev set up the kicks perfectly with a series of left kicks to the midsection, and he attempted a takedown for a few moments before delivering the decisive blow.

Here’s a look at the finale Spinning Backfist,

Volkanovski stepped in to replace Charles Oliveira, who was originally scheduled to face Makhachev on just 11 days’ notice to save the main event of one of the biggest shows on the UFC’s calendar.

Unfortunately for Volkanovski, his risks and sacrifices did not lead to success in the Octagon.

Makhachev placed the kick just above Volkanovski’s right eyebrow, immediately delivering a blow and sending the Australian careening to the canvas. There were some follow-up shots, but they were mostly irrelevant as referee Mark Goddard was already moving in to stop the fight after the head kick.

The win made a strong statement that could end the mini-rivalry between Makhachev and Volkanovski. The two men fought in February and Makhachev escaped a classic bout with a controversial unanimous decision victory. Volkanovski put on a strong performance in the final 15 minutes of the fight, leading some to wonder whether the judges had got things right, and at the very least, whether the outcome would be different in a rematch.

Makhachev left no doubts in the rematch.

Craig Martin of Fight Night Picks wasted no time in declaring Makhachev the pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter in the world immediately after the win.

Bookmakers’ Adam Martin has pointed to the consistent element in Volkanovski’s two KO defeats in his career.

It’s been 10 years since Volkanovski was eliminated. His first KO loss came in his fourth fight as a professional. So much has changed since then, it is difficult to make any sensible connections to those events.

However, UFC star Conor McGregor posted this on X after the KO:

After the fight, Volkanovski urged the UFC to keep him busy.

He still plans to defend his featherweight title against Ilya Topuria in January as planned. This is a fight that will have even more eyes on it, given that Volkanovski has been shown to be weaker than ever against Makhachev.

As for Makhachev, he refrained from stating his preference in his next opponent. The champion left it to UFC President Dana White and his team to prepare the next challenger.

Meanwhile, the 155-pound King’s highlight reel just got a little longer and more impressive.