UFC 294 results: Chimaev defeats Usman in epic co-main event

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates – October 21: (R-L) Khamzat Chimaev of the United Arab Emirates , [+] Nigeria’s Kamaru Usman punches in a middleweight fight during the UFC 294 event at the Etihad Arena on October 21, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

On Saturday in Abu Dhabi, Khamzat Chimaev earned a victory over his best opponent in his short UFC career. In the co-main event of UFC 294, Chimaev earned a majority-decision victory over former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Usman took the fight on late notice after Chimaev’s original opponent Paulo Costa was forced to withdraw with a shoulder injury. Despite limited preparation, Usman performed well against one of the best mixed martial artists in the world.

He achieved an almost impossible victory.

Judges Vito Paolillo and Derek Cleary scored the fight 29–27 for Chimaev, and David Lethabi even scored it 28–28.

Chimaev dominated the first frame. He secured a takedown early, grabbed Usman’s back and threatened with a rear-naked choke while landing shots to the face for most of the round.

Usman did a great job of avoiding attacks and limiting the amount of damage he took. The future Hall-of-Famer also made a desperate attempt to drop Chimaev on his head to break the backpack’s grip, but it was unsuccessful.

Due to Chimaev’s level of control, he won the first round 10–8 on all three judges’ scorecards.

The second round was a different story for both fighters. Osman continued the fight at a steadier and more balanced pace. He did an excellent job in the standup, tagging Chimaev with some jabs and power strikes. Unfortunately for Usman, Chimaev scored a late takedown that was enough to score the round in Paolillo’s favor.

Usman performed even better in the third, but was taken down again late on. He was able to get to his feet and finished the fight in an entertaining exchange of power shots with Chimaev. However, a late takedown and subsequent control convinced Cleary to give the final round to Chimaev.

MMA journalist John Morgan had no problem with the decision, but gave Usman credit for his performance.

Andreas Hell of Sporting News believes that Usman has established himself as a middleweight, and calls for his next fight to be against Darius du Plessis:

Should Chimaev get the next shot at Shawn Strickland, especially with Israel Adesanya inactive?

Bookmakers’ Adam Martin thinks the honor should go to DDP based on his recent performances in the UFC’s middleweight division.

UFC officials will likely have definitive word on this front in the next few weeks. In any case, 185 pounds has become even more interesting after this memorable fight.