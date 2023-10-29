October 28—A Santa Fe County church known for its use of hallucinogenic tea has filed a federal lawsuit against the Secretary of Homeland Security, alleging the agency failed to process immigration forms for the group’s leader. Failure to do so is a violation of their religious rights.

José Carlos García oversees the nine American congregations of Centro Espírita Beneficente União do Vegetal – better known as UDV. According to the complaint filed in U.S. District Court, his official title is General Representative Mestre.

The complaint says the job required Garcia to attend meetings, conduct religious services and advise lower-level leaders around the world.

“It is extremely important [Garcia’s] “The free exercise of religion so that he can travel freely to participate in these essential religious activities,” the complaint states.

It alleges that U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been “unnecessarily confronting and delaying” Garcia and his wife’s entry into the United States at recent airports and demanding to see re-entry permits.

The complaint says Garcia applied for a re-entry permit on Jan. 3, but the petitions are still pending. The permit allows permanent residents to return to the US after traveling abroad for up to two years without obtaining a visa. Recently, the couple was told that if they visit the US again, they will not be allowed back into the US without a permit.

The couple, who have been permanent residents of the US since December 2019, are among several people in recent years who have asked the US District Court in Albuquerque for help in timely processing of immigration paperwork by US Citizenship and Immigration Services. Dozens of similar complaints have been filed since 2021, according to online court records.

Court filings show that many of the cases have been voluntarily dismissed, indicating they could be resolved within months.

Among the complaints:

* A woman from El Salvador said she was unable to travel outside the United States to attend her father’s funeral.

* A Brazilian architect who entered the country on a student visa to attend the University of New Mexico is seeking to renew the permit that allows her to work legally.

* A Pakistani man with a master’s degree in chemical engineering, who worked for a biotechnology startup, had sought permission to work while his permanent residency was pending.

* An Austrian man who came to the United States to work as a research assistant professor at UNM sought a work permit while his request for permanent residence was pending.

* A high school graduate from China sought documentation allowing him to study at UNM and receive in-state tuition.

* An Iranian man with permanent residence sought immigration documents for his wife and children.

* A nurse from the Philippines who worked in an Albuquerque hospital during the pandemic sought residency as the spouse of a US citizen.

Lawyers representing UDV – and many plaintiffs in similar cases – did not respond to messages seeking comment.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, responding to an inquiry sent to its media email, said the agency does not comment on pending litigation.

Their complaint says Garcia and his wife, who is also named as plaintiffs, frequently travel in and out of the country for their work with UDV, but never for more than six months. Went. They pay taxes, own property, have a US driver’s license and are supporting their son, who is studying in an American college.

Jose Carlos Garcia’s most recent entry, on October 2 in Orlando, he was told that if he did not have a re-entry permit before his next trip outside the US, he would be stripped of his entry into the country and his status as a permanent resident. Will be deprived. “Will be put in jeopardy,” the complaint states.

His lawsuit states that Garcia has commitments to attend a meeting with UDV leadership in Brazil on December 5 and to direct Christmas services at the UDV’s center in Florida on December 24. He is then expected to return to Brazil on January 6 for a ceremony at which his duties will be handed over to his successor – Mestre Jair Gabriel da Costa, son of UDV founder José Gabriel da Costa.

“The Garcias are now afraid to travel between the United States and Brazil,” the complaint states.

It said that José Carlos García “is being forced to make the impossible choice between fulfilling religious obligations he has faithfully undertaken … and avoiding travel between the United States and Brazil unless Their I-131 doesn’t get approved to protect their residency status.”

The lawsuit, which asks the court to take jurisdiction over the case, declare the delay unlawful and direct the government to process Garcia’s permit applications by the end of November, citing a federal law that requires such Paperwork needs to be processed within “reasonable” limits. ” Time Limit – In some cases “not more than 180 days after filing.”

The complaint names U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ur Jaddou, and the Citizenship and Immigration Services as defendants.

The UDV Church won a federal court battle several years ago for the legal right to continue its practices, which included the use of hosca, a tea made from two Amazonian plants that contained the hallucinogenic drug DMT.

It later won another years-long battle, this time against Santa Fe County and its neighbors in the Arroyo Hondo area south of Santa Fe, who tried to stop the construction of a temple.

Neighbors argued during the land use battle that they were concerned about the project’s water use, potential water pollution, and traffic generated by the group’s proposed late-night worship sessions.

The Church claimed that he was the victim of religious persecution that would not have been directed at a religious group more familiar to the community’s residents.

Source