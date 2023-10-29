UDA confident of hitting RM10mil sales target at four venues in Carnival 2023

BUKIT MERTAJAM: UDA Holdings Berhad (UDA) is confident it can achieve the RM10mil sales target for entrepreneurs through the UDA Carnival 2023 across four venues this year.

Deputy Enterprise Development and Cooperative Minister Saraswati Kandasamy said this is based on the response received in Johor last month, which successfully generated sales worth RM2.96 million with the participation of 159 entrepreneurs.

“In total, we have 500 entrepreneurs participating in the carnival this year across four locations, Johor, Penang, Sabah and Perak.

“Based on the encouraging response in Johor and now in Penang, we are positive that we can achieve the targeted RM10mil in sales,” he said at a press conference after the Penang level carnival closing ceremony at the Gravitas parking lot in Jalan Baru. Sunday (29 October).

The closing ceremony was officiated by Deputy Chief Minister 1 Datuk Dr Mohd Abdul Hamid. UDA president and chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Salem Kailani was also present.

Saraswati said the carnival provides a platform to UDA entrepreneurs and collaboration partners to sell their products and services to the larger market.

He added, “We are also able to meet the aspirations of the UDA to create sustainable entrepreneurs as well as track, approach, guide and transform potential entrepreneurs who are competitive, resilient and capable of competing in the domestic and global markets. “

Meanwhile, Mohammed Salem said the carnival this year was more interesting because it combines two main programmes, namely the Ushaniaga Entrepreneur Program and the UDA Riya Property Campaign.

Ushaniaga is a UDA initiative specifically for entrepreneurs to promote businesses and achieve improvements in sales and marketing, in addition to stimulating economic growth among local entrepreneurs to benefit the community.

“Meanwhile, the UDA property campaign features various UDA properties across states such as Johor, Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Penang, Pahang and our latest project in Sarawak, with various promotions and attractive prizes suitable for all generations.” He said.

Angsana is the second venue for the Penang UDA Carnival 2023, following the event held at Johor Baru Mall.

The carnival will continue at Lintasan Desoka in Kota Kinabalu from 24-26 November, before ending at Angsana Ipoh Mall in Perak from 8-10 December. – Bernama

Source: www.thestar.com.my