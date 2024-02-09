Ucor announces closing of final tranche of upsized debenture offering

/Not for distribution by American news wire services or for dissemination in the United States/

HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 9, 2024 /CNW/ – Ucor Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV:UCU) (OTCQX:UURAF) (“Ucor” Or “company”) Happy to announce the conclusion of the second and final installment (“second ending“) Non-Brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debentures announced earlier (“)debenture“) in the amount of $480,000 for cumulative gross proceeds of $1.99 million (“)Proposal“). The net proceeds from the offering are to be used for general working capital purposes.

Pursuant to the second closing, the Company has issued 480 debentures, in addition to the 1,510 debentures issued pursuant to the previous closing, for a total of 1,990 debentures at a price of $1,000 per debenture. The debentures bear interest at the rate of 7.5%, payable semi-annually on the last day of June and December of each year, commencing June 30, 2024. The tenure of debentures is approximately two years, in which the principal amount is payable. The full payment will be made by the company on January 31, 2026. Debentures are unsecured. At any time during the term of the Debenture, a holder may elect to convert the outstanding net principal amount, or any part thereof, into Units at a conversion price of $0.75 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one ordinary share of the Company and one-half of one warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder to receive one ordinary share at an exercise price of $1.05 for a period ending on the maturity date of the Debenture. The issuance of the Debentures, Units and any underlying Ordinary Shares has been completed on a private placement and prospectus exempt basis, such that the issuance will be exempted from any applicable prospectus and securities registration requirements. Pursuant to the second closing, the Company paid a total of $21,500 finder fees and issued a total of 57,333 finder warrants. Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.75 for a period of 24 months from the date of issue. This brings the total finder fees for the offering to $89,250 and the total finder warrants issued to 231,000.

In accordance with NI 45-102, the debentures and any underlying units or ordinary shares to be issued upon conversion or exchange of these securities will be subject to a hold period of four months commencing from the closing date of the offering. Additional holding periods and/or trade or resale restrictions may also apply in the United States. None of these securities have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would require registration or would otherwise be unlawful. The offering was made on the TSX Venture Exchange (“tsxv,

UCOR focuses on rare and critical metals resources, extraction, beneficiation and separation technologies with the potential for production, development and scalability. Ucor’s vision and plan is to be a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.

Through strategic partnerships, the plan includes the near-term establishment of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the U.S. state of Louisiana and subsequent reassertion of the People’s Republic of China’s control over the North American REE supply chain through strategic metals complexes in Canada. Including disrupting. and the long-term development of Ucor’s 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, Alaska and the United States.

Ucor is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol . ucu “And the Best Markets in the United States under the OTCQX® ticker symbol of OTC Markets” uuraf ,

forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered “forward-looking statements.” All statements in this release (other than statements of historical fact) that address future business developments, technological developments and/or acquisition activities (including any related required financing), timelines, events or developments being undertaken by the Company, Are forward-looking statements. , including without limitation statements regarding: the intended use of the net proceeds from the offering; conversion or use of any securities described in this release; and receipt of any applicable regulatory approvals, including final approval by the TSXV. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and actual results or developments may differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

As to the risks and uncertainties in connection with the Offering, the Company has assumed that the TSXV will grant its final approval to the Offering and the issuance of securities in connection therewith. For risks and uncertainties generally regarding the Company and its business, see the risk disclosure in the Company’s MD&A for Q3 2023 (filed on SEDAR+ on November 20, 2023) (www.SEDARPLUS.ca) as well as the risks described below See.

In connection with the above disclosure in “About Ucor Rare Metals Inc.” In the section, the Company has acknowledged that it will seek to acquire additional partners and/or suppliers, in addition to Innovation Metals Corp. (“IMC”), as suppliers for Ucor’s expected future Strategic Metals Complex (“SMC”). Or will be able to maintain. Ucor also assumes that sufficient external funding will be obtained to complete the demo plant commissioning and demonstration program and subsequently prepare a new National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) technical report demonstrating that The Bokan Mountain Rare Earth Element Project (“Bokan”) is viable and economically viable for the then-prevailing market prices based on the production of both REEs and co-product metals and anticipated customer offtake agreements. UCOR also assumes that sufficient external funding will be secured to continue the development of SMCs and specific engineering plans for their construction. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: IMC failing to protect its intellectual property rights in RapidSX™; RapidSX™ failed to demonstrate commercial feasibility in large commercial scale applications; Ucor not being able to secure additional key partners or suppliers for SMC; Ucor not being able to raise sufficient funding for the specific design and manufacturing of the SMC and/or the continued development of RapidSX™; adverse capital-market conditions; unexpected due diligence findings; the emergence of alternative improved metallurgy and metal-separation technologies; the inability of UCOR and/or IMC to retain its key staff members; In support of changes in legislation in Louisiana or Alaska and/or expressed by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (“AIDEA”) regarding the development of Bokan; the availability and procurement of any necessary interim and/or long-term financing that may be required; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined by the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Mr. Peter Manuel, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Ucor, is responsible for the content of this news release and can be reached at 1.902.482.5214.

