UC Berkeley Taylor Swift is the latest university to offer college courses

Taylor Swift is one step closer to becoming a Common Core fixture in collegiate education. This week, UC Berkeley became the latest college to announce a course inspired by the 33-year-old pop star, confirming plans to launch “Artistry and Entrepreneurship: Taylor’s Edition” in 2024.

Taught by Sophia Lendahl and Crystal Haryanto, the course’s curriculum reportedly invites students to “get sucked into the rabbit hole that led to Taylor Swift’s prolific success as a songwriter, businesswoman, and creative influence.” According to KRON4, “Through lyricism, branding and craft, we will explore how art and authenticity create lasting value and a viable enterprise.” “We will analyze performance and interview clips, discuss media portrayals and perceptions, and develop working definitions of Swift’s role in society – and yours. We will keep him under scrutiny, but handle it beautifully.

The new show comes as Swift reaches a new peak in her career; Last week, it was speculated that the “Anti-Hero” singer has reached billionaire status thanks to her ongoing blockbuster Eraaz Tour. Musicians have also recently released 1989 (Taylor’s version), their fourth re-recorded album. Her “Taylor’s Version” project has been so independently successful since the beginning of 2021, record labels are actively working to prevent artists from following Swift’s lead.

The growing trend of Taylor-themed college courses can be traced back to 2022, when New York University launched a class at the Clive Davis Institute studying the superstar’s entrepreneurship, songwriting influence and relationship with the media. Later that year, Swift herself appeared at NYU’s commencement ceremony to accept an honorary doctorate and deliver a speech to graduates.

Since then, the SWIFT curriculum has been introduced at the University of Texas, Arizona State University, and Stanford University.

Source: www.billboard.com