UBS says the Fed will shift to 'full-adjustment' mode with about 3 percent rate cuts in 2024 as the economy slows.

The Federal Reserve is set to shock markets with aggressive interest rate cuts next year, according to UBS.

UBS said the Fed will cut rates by 275 basis points by the end of 2024 due to slow economic growth.

“We expect significantly slower growth in 2024, a rising unemployment rate and a meaningful cut in the federal funds rate,” UBS said.

The Federal Reserve is set to shock investors by aggressively cutting interest rates next year amid a slowing economy, according to UBS’s 2024 economic outlook.

The firm said it expects economic growth to slow significantly next year after this year’s rapid pace, and that this will lead to a decline in retail spending, a worsening of consumer balance sheets and a continued rise in the unemployment rate.

“We expect economic growth to slow sharply over the next few quarters, with a mild contraction of half a percentage point by the middle of the year,” UBS said in a Monday note.

Over the full year, the firm expects GDP to grow just 0.3% in 2024, which represents a notable slowdown from the 3% gain in the previous four quarters.

Meanwhile, UBS expects the unemployment rate to rise more than one percentage point from the current level to 5.0% by the end of next year. By March, the Fed will start lowering rates slightly.

“However, as the economy begins to decelerate and additional disinflationary phases begin in earnest, we expect the Fed to turn to full accommodation with more rate cuts in the second half of the year than it has historically done.” Is .”

UBS said it expects the Fed to cut rates by 275 basis points, leaving the effective federal funds rate at 2.50%-2.75%. The Fed currently sets rates at 5.25% to 5.50%.

This is well ahead of market expectations, according to data from the CME Fed Watch tool, which expects a cut of only 75 basis points in 2024, bringing the fed funds rate to 4.50%-4.75%.

Behind UBS’s bullish forecast for interest rate cuts is their expectation that deflation will continue throughout 2024, giving the Fed confidence that inflation has been tamed amid slowing economic growth.

UBS expects the Fed to get serious about cutting interest rates in 2024, and said the lack of fiscal policy support from Washington, DC, will prompt the Fed to move forward with interest rate cuts.

“The historically wide budget deficit, the upcoming presidential election and a fragmented political landscape indicate for us there is little room for cyclical fiscal support,” UBS reported.

Source: www.businessinsider.com