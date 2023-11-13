UBS says 1990s-style economic boom could be coming soon

According to UBS Global Wealth, rather than a repeat of the “Roaring ’20s” of a century ago, this decade now looks like the boom economy of the 1990s without the recession.

Then came the rate shock in 2022, which left the S&P 500 SPX with a 19.4% loss, its worst annual loss since 2008. The nearly $25 trillion Treasury market also saw historic losses.

“Fast forward two and a half years, investors are trying to make sense of an economy that is on the brink of collapse, despite the Federal Reserve raising rates by 525 basis points through March 2022 and Treasury yields hitting their highest level in 16 years. “Increased by 4.9% in 3Q.” A team led by Jason Draho, head of asset allocation for the Americas chief investment office at UBS Financial Services Inc., wrote in a new client note.

“Both results are contrary to consensus forecasts at the beginning of the year.”

While UBS still thinks the Roaring 20s fits their bullish case, they argue that the 1990s may provide a better template for today, where the Fed hiking cycle (see chart) ultimately ends. , nominal rate cuts were implemented and the economy experienced a downturn. soft landing.

“For one thing, the current bearish cycle is reminiscent of 1994, when the Fed raised rates 300 bps in a year, to 6%. “The economy then slowed in 1995, allowing the Fed to make the modest rate cut that we expect in 2024,” Draho’s team wrote.

“Then in the 1990s came a surge of fast growth, rising productivity and deflation.”

But what about today’s US$33.4 trillion debt, domestic social tensions, and other major differences compared to the Clinton administration?

“There is something going on in the US economy, and it’s not just cyclical noise,” the UBS team said.

US stocks have been under pressure this fall due to rising benchmark rates along with 10-year Treasury yields.

BX:TMUBMUSD10Y closed Monday at 4.63%, but down 5% from its 16-year high in October.

The S&P 500 was up 15% for the year through Monday, according to FactSet, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was 3.6% higher and the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP was up 31.7% since the beginning of January.

Reading: Wall Street hasn’t been this worried about a recession since the Volcker era

Source: www.marketwatch.com