November 7, 2023
UBS reports bigger-than-expected quarterly loss as Credit Suisse integration costs rise


The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen in Zurich, Switzerland on March 29, 2023.

Dennis Balibous | reuters

UBS on Tuesday reported a wider-than-expected third-quarter net loss of $785 million, as it works to integrate fallen rival Credit Suisse.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted the Swiss banking giant would post a quarterly net loss of $444 million, according to a survey compiled by Reuters.

The loss was due to $2 billion in expenses related to the Credit Suisse integration, with the bank reporting underlying operating profit before tax of $844 million.

Here are some other highlights:

  • Group revenue totaled $11.7 billion, up 23% from $9.54 billion in the second quarter.
  • The CET1 capital ratio, a measure of bank liquidity, was 14.4%, unchanged from the previous quarter.

UBS completed the acquisition of its troubled domestic rival in June and announced in August that it had terminated a CHF 9 billion loss protection agreement and a CHF 100 billion public liquidity backstop that had been in place at the time the emergency rescue was agreed in March. Were installed.

The bank’s shares rose to their highest point since late 2008 in August after it reported a net profit of $28.88 billion in second-quarter earnings results as a result of negative goodwill over the Credit Suisse acquisition.

Negative goodwill represents the fair value of the assets acquired in the merger other than the purchase price. UBS paid a discounted sum of 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.33 billion) to acquire Credit Suisse in March in a deal brokered by Swiss authorities to avert the collapse of the prestigious but scandal-plagued lender. Can be stopped.

The stock price has declined slightly since then, but remains up more than 27% year to date.

UBS is in the process of fully integrating Credit Suisse’s Swiss banking unit – a major profit center – and is expected to cut a huge proportion of the old bank’s workforce.

The bank also announced earlier this year that it is targeting gross cost savings of at least $10 billion by 2026, when it expects to complete the integration of all Credit Suisse group businesses.

Source: www.cnbc.com

