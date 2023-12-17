UBS CEO tells newspaper he's not sure inflation is under control

VIENNA (Reuters) – Sergio Ermotti, chief executive of Swiss banking giant UBS, is not convinced central banks have got inflation under control, he said in a newspaper interview published on Sunday.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said last week that interest rate hikes are likely in the United States and lower rates are on the horizon, but the central bank is sticking to plans to keep policy tight until next year.

The European Central Bank will need to see how inflation and other data unfold between its March 7 meeting before considering a “dovish” turn by the Fed, seven sources told Reuters.

“One thing I have learned is that one should not try to make predictions about the coming months – it is almost impossible. At this stage I am still not convinced,” Ermotti told Swiss newspaper Le Matin. That inflation is actually under control.” When Dimanche was asked about the economic scenario.

He said, “The trend seems favorable but we have to see whether it continues. If inflation approaches the 2% target in all major economies, the policies of central banks may become a little looser. In this environment, tight It’s very important to stay.”

UBS has said it will cut 3,000 jobs in Switzerland to cut costs following its takeover of Credit Suisse – the biggest bank merger since the global financial crisis, carried out by the Swiss state to prevent the collapse of Credit Suisse.

Ermotti said, “Based on the principle of merit, we will do our best. Use retirement, early retirement, natural departure. The three thousand people at Credit Suisse did not make mistakes, there is no doubt that there are very few.”

“Really, the hardest part will be making these choices, removing those who are in no way responsible for what happened,” he said.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Alison Williams)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com