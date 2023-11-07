UBS CEO Ermotti says new banking rules will take months to come in

By Stefania Spezzati and Noel Illien

LONDON/ZURICH (Reuters) – UBS Group Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said it would take several months for Switzerland to adopt new banking rules to help prevent bank runs and he did not expect them to hit the country harder than other jurisdictions. Will put you in loss.

Ermotti was asked about proposed new measures to prevent future bank runs, which could include some limits on withdrawals and imposing fees on exits, as Reuters reported last week.

“I am confident that Switzerland will maintain its standards,” Ermotti said. “I don’t think we will be particularly disadvantaged in terms of the liquidity ordinance compared to any other jurisdiction,” he told analysts presenting the bank’s third-quarter results.

“We will follow up, and I think it will still take several months for a full analysis of what happened to translate into concrete action,” he said. He said it is difficult to track all the views reported in the media.

“Our speculation… I don’t believe that’s going to be part of the package,” he said, responding to a question about the too-big-to-fail review that was scheduled to be submitted in the spring. “At this stage…the Finance Minister also took an official stand on the matter.”

Reuters, citing a person familiar with the matter, said one option being discussed would stave off a significant portion of withdrawals in the long term.

However, Finance Minister Karine Keller-Sutter told Bloomberg on Friday that such a measure was not being considered as part of a review of Switzerland’s financial regulation.

Asked how UBS could address the task of making deposits less volatile, chief financial officer Todd Tuckner told reporters that “clients will rotate into fixed-term preferred deposits and in the sense they tend to be more stable over the period. Are – relationships in general develop over many, many years and last many, many years.”

