Ubisoft’s nostalgic leap into NFTs: Rayman and Beyond good and evil characters enter the sandbox

Assassins Creed creator, gaming giant UbisoftThe popular Metaverse is launching a new set of non-fungible token (NFT) avatars for the game sandbox for 120 SAND each, allowing players to earn SAND along the way.

Ethereum scaling network polygon will launch a collection of 1,866 futuristic, cyberpunk player avatars presented as NFTs.

This is a limited edition set of 1:1 “Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix” characters, featuring Rayman, Dolph Laserhawk, and Bullfrog.

According to the FAQ page,

“During the permissionlist phase, an avatar will cost 90 SAND. “After this, the price of an avatar during the public sale will be 120 SAND.”

As per the prices at the time of writing, these will be $37 and $49 respectively.

During the permission list days (November 28 and 29), only registered wallets will be authorized to create avatars.

Only 200 avatars will be available for free on November 28 and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Users will be granted permission based on specific criteria according to the NFTs they possess. The full list is available on the FAQ page.

There are 3,000 places available in the permission list. According to the website, registration for this will run from 21st to 27th November.

The mint date is 29 November.

The public sale will go live a day later on November 30, while the reveal will take place on December 6.

The Sandbox website invited users to play as citizens of Eden and earn SAND.

It states that each avatar will be playable inside The Sandbox Metaverse. They unlock features, events, rewards and content.

“Avatars are unique opportunities for holders to play and earn, giving any holder the opportunity to earn SAND and/or NFTs through gameplay.”

Underdogs, cyber-soldiers, TV hosts, rebellious hackers and military psychopaths all exist in Eden, waiting to be collected, the company said.

“Complete the Captain Laserhawk Blood Dragon Experience quest to earn a share of the 100K Sand Pool and participate in special community activities!”

Each avatar is customized with unique, randomly generated traits. These NFTs are of four types: ultra rare, rare, uncommon and common.

Additionally, for the first time for The Sandbox, avatars will come in three different sizes: small, medium, and large.

Additionally, after the end of the initial sale, players will be able to purchase an unlimited number of avatars from their selling users. open sea market.

Finally, Eden Icons holders will receive an Eden Care Package.

The avatars are based on the French-American adult animated series “Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix” produced by Ubisoft Film & Television. bobbypillsAnd bootleg universe,

The show is inspired by the 2013 video game “Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon” and combines elements and characters from several Ubisoft franchises, including Assassin’s Creed. Ghost ReconAnd splinter Cell,

Ubisoft first unveiled the show in October 2019, and Netflix released it in October 2023.

The experience takes users back to 1992 as citizens of Eden.

Per hey mint Platform website, it is an original adventure full of mystery, hacking and stealth.

The year is 1992, welcome to Eden 📼 To celebrate the launch of Captain Laserhawk Blood Dragon on Netflix, Ubisoft and The Sandbox have teamed up to allow players to enter the Metaverse. @EdenOnline_exe Citizen in a special avatar collection! to get… pic.twitter.com/TtgyQV8KUE – The Sandbox (@TheSandboxGame) 20 November 2023

