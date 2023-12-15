Ubisoft's Innovative Move: Free Minting of 'Warlords' NFT Series for 'Champions Tactics' Game

On the 14th, the famous French game development company Ubisoft revealed an innovative plan for the free minting of an NFT series called “Warlords”. This NFT series is intricately linked to the blockchain game “Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles,” which is currently being developed by Ubisoft. The highly anticipated event for the free minting of Warlords NFTs is set to take place on December 18th.

Ubisoft’s entry into blockchain gaming:

Ubisoft’s upcoming game, “Champions Tactics”, pitches as a player versus player (PVP) tactical RPG, where gamers collect legendary champions, assemble teams, and engage in strategic battles with other players. . , Set in the fascinating world of Grimoire, the game features seven different factions, including zombies, demons, and medieval knights.

Introducing the Warlords NFT Collection:

The Warlord Collection represents in-game characters, allowing players to adopt pixel art-style heroes, known as Warlords, as their in-game avatars. Notably, each Warlord NFT boasts over 170 unique features, some of which are exceptionally rare and sought after by players.

Two-Step Free Mint Program:

Ubisoft has structured the free mining program into two phases. First of all, starting at 8 PM JP time on the 18th, a private mining session will cater to users who have already registered on the permission list. Subsequently, private mining opportunities will be extended to general users from 4 am on the 19th. It is important to note that participating in the mining process incurs Ethereum network gas fees.

Warlords NFT Details:

The issuance limit for Warlords NFTs has been set at 8,000, and these NFTs also serve as profile photos for players. In an additional incentive, owners of Warlord NFTs will receive the privilege of creating five additional free NFTs featuring “Champion” characters for use in future games. A total of 9,999 Warlords NFTs are set for release, with 1,000 of them earmarked for distribution within the Oasis community. Ubisoft will retain the remaining 999 for strategic marketing and promotional purposes.

Blockchain Compatibility and Game Release Schedule:

“Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles” is strategically designed to operate on Oasis, an exclusive Japanese blockchain for gaming that is Ethereum-compatible. The game is expected to launch in the first half of 2024, promising an immersive gaming experience within the blockchain ecosystem.

conclusion:

Ubisoft’s decision to enter the world of NFTs and blockchain gaming with the free minting of the “Warlords” collection for “Champions Tactics” reflects a pioneering approach within the gaming industry. The integration of NFTs not only adds a new dimension to in-game assets but also presents an innovative way for players to engage with the evolving landscape of blockchain technology. As the gaming community anxiously awaits the release of “Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles,” Ubisoft’s foray into NFTs adds a unique and exciting chapter at the intersection of gaming and blockchain.

