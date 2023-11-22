Summary

Cryptocurrency gaming company Animoca Brands is adding Ubisoft’s upcoming NFT game, Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles, to its Web3 Frequent Player Program, Animoca Brands announced on Tuesday.

Animoca’s Frequent Player Program is part of an NFT membership project called Mocaverse, where Moca ID owners can earn “Kingdom Points” by completing various participation-based tasks based on advertisements.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Ubisoft’s Strategic Innovation Lab to drive awareness and facilitate user engagement by leveraging the Mokaverse program and incentives,” Yat Siu, co-founder and CEO of Animoca Brands, said in a statement. Excited.”

Nicolas Pourd, Vice President of Strategic Innovation at Ubisoft, said, “We have been following Animoca Brands for some time and are pleased to participate and support their consumer-oriented execution by joining the Mocaverse program since the first season.”

Moka IDs are blockchain-based identifiers that can be used across Animoka Brands’ portfolio of games and cryptocurrency projects. But according to a post on the Animoca blog, Moka IDs will be limited and only Mokaverse NFT holders will be guaranteed an ID. Therefore, fans will have to receive an invitation code from the NFT owner to secure a Moka ID.

Although more specific details about the collaboration between Ubisoft’s Strategic Innovation Lab and Animoca have not yet been revealed, Mocaverse will “collaborate, support, and expand” Ubisoft’s blockchain efforts.

This is Ubisoft’s second major collaboration announcement with a cryptocurrency gaming company this month. Less than two weeks ago, Ubisoft and Immutable announced they were working together to create a crypto “gaming experience,” but they didn’t provide any further details.

Ubisoft is actively moving forward with the upcoming release of its first NFT-focused game, Champions Tactics, with the first free build expected to begin next month.

The Assassin’s Creed publisher has also continued to work with metaverse cryptocurrency company The Sandbox on NFT releases over the past few years, first with Ubisoft’s Rabbids IP last year and with its announcement this week with Captain Laserhawk.

Additionally, the companies have been linked for some time: Ubisoft was announced as an investor in Animoca Brands in a $65 million round announced in October 2021. In September, Animoca raised $20 million specifically to develop the Mocaverse, which is designed to incorporate various metaverse projects and games in which the company is involved.

Edited by Andrew Hayward

Source: decrypt.co

Source: cryptosaurus.tech