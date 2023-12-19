December 19, 2023
Ubisoft's 'Champions Tactics' NFT raises millions on Ethereum


Ubisoft’s new battle game called Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles’ free Warlords digital collectibles is out early. Within hours of its public release, the game earned over $2 million from digital sales, CryptoSlam reports.

Before the public sale, a limited number of these Chieftains were sold to some fans. However, when the free sale opened to everyone at 4PM ET on Monday, all 9,999 of these pixel art-style Warlords were purchased in under 20 minutes.

Now, these digital collectibles are being resold on platforms like OpenSea for around $600 each or 0.27 ETH. Interestingly, only a small portion of the total Warlords, or 7%, are currently available for sale.

While Warlords was free to create NFTs, buyers still had to pay Ethereum transaction fees, which could vary from low to high amounts depending on the demand of the network. For future crypto features in Champions Tactics, the game will use the Oasis blockchain, ensuring that players will not face these gas fees.

For gamers who couldn’t get the Warlords NFTs and don’t want to spend a significant amount of Ethereum to join, there is still hope. Ubisoft plans to release a complimentary Champions figure in the future, though specific information has yet to come.

Also read: OKEx NFT marketplace overtakes OpenSea, trading volumes bleak

Source: www.cryptotimes.io



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

The 13 Most Promising Growth Stocks According to Analysts

The 13 Most Promising Growth Stocks According to Analysts

December 19, 2023
Unifi Aviation announces spectacular growth to mark the brand's five-year anniversary and national recognition for diversity

Unifi Aviation announces spectacular growth to mark the brand’s five-year anniversary and national recognition for diversity

December 19, 2023

You may have missed

The 13 Most Promising Growth Stocks According to Analysts

The 13 Most Promising Growth Stocks According to Analysts

December 19, 2023
Unifi Aviation announces spectacular growth to mark the brand's five-year anniversary and national recognition for diversity

Unifi Aviation announces spectacular growth to mark the brand’s five-year anniversary and national recognition for diversity

December 19, 2023
Are you or your neighbor planning a renovation? This should be your first step

Are you or your neighbor planning a renovation? This should be your first step

December 19, 2023
Metaplex's Innovative Leap into Solana NFTs: Inscriptions and Engravings Cryptopolitan – Business News

Metaplex’s Innovative Leap into Solana NFTs: Inscriptions and Engravings Cryptopolitan – Business News

December 19, 2023
Part 2: No, Donald, you did not create "the greatest economy the world has ever seen." Biden's situation is much better.

Part 2: No, Donald, you did not create “the greatest economy the world has ever seen.” Biden’s situation is much better.

December 19, 2023
Better Growth Stock: Archer Aviation or Prime Medicine? , The Motley Fool

Better Growth Stock: Archer Aviation or Prime Medicine? , The Motley Fool

December 19, 2023