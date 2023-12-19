Ubisoft's 'Champions Tactics' NFT raises millions on Ethereum

Ubisoft’s new battle game called Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles’ free Warlords digital collectibles is out early. Within hours of its public release, the game earned over $2 million from digital sales, CryptoSlam reports.

Champions Tactics™ Grimoria Chronicles, an upcoming competitive PvP turn-based RPG by Ubisoft 🔥 • Strategic game to win

• Create unique champions

• Assemble your team

• Become a worldwide legend Create your legend: https://t.co/JtGps4Cyfv

Chat to join the trip 🚀 pic.twitter.com/zZQSYFTOWF – Champions Tactics (@ChampionsVerse) 4 December 2023

Before the public sale, a limited number of these Chieftains were sold to some fans. However, when the free sale opened to everyone at 4PM ET on Monday, all 9,999 of these pixel art-style Warlords were purchased in under 20 minutes.

Public Mint is live! During a public mint, consider the risks: high gas fees may apply, the remaining supply is very low and you may not receive anything. We will not refund lost gas charges. Participate at your own risk. pic.twitter.com/f2pRMXEWgY – Champions Tactics (@ChampionsVerse) 18 December 2023

Now, these digital collectibles are being resold on platforms like OpenSea for around $600 each or 0.27 ETH. Interestingly, only a small portion of the total Warlords, or 7%, are currently available for sale.

While Warlords was free to create NFTs, buyers still had to pay Ethereum transaction fees, which could vary from low to high amounts depending on the demand of the network. For future crypto features in Champions Tactics, the game will use the Oasis blockchain, ensuring that players will not face these gas fees.

For gamers who couldn’t get the Warlords NFTs and don’t want to spend a significant amount of Ethereum to join, there is still hope. Ubisoft plans to release a complimentary Champions figure in the future, though specific information has yet to come.

