Ubisoft’s ‘Champions Tactics’ NFT game is coming to Animoca’s ‘Mokaverse’ – Decrypt

Crypto gaming company Animoca Brands is adding Ubisoft’s upcoming NFT game Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles to its Web3 Frequent Player Program, Animoca Brands announced on Tuesday.

According to the announcement, Animoca’s Frequent Player Program is a part of its NFT membership project called Mocaverse, where Moca ID owners can earn “Realm Points” by completing various participation-based tasks.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Ubisoft’s Strategic Innovation Lab to drive awareness and facilitate user engagement by leveraging the Mokaverse program and incentives,” Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, said in a statement. “Excited about.”

“We’ve been following Animoca Brands for some time now, and it’s our pleasure to participate and support its consumer-facing execution by joining the Mocaverse program from the first season onward,” said Nicolas Pourd, VP, Strategic Innovation Lab at Ubisoft. The thing is.”

Moka IDs are blockchain-based identifiers that can be used across Animoka Brands’ portfolio of games and crypto projects. But according to the Animoca blog post, Moka IDs will be limited and only Mokaverse NFT holders will be guaranteed an ID. Otherwise, fans will need to obtain an invitation code from the NFT owner to secure a Moka ID.

While more specific details of the collaboration between Ubisoft’s Strategic Innovation Lab and Animoca have not yet been revealed, Mocaverse will “collaborate, support, and expand” Ubisoft’s blockchain efforts.

This is Ubisoft’s second major collaboration announcement with a crypto gaming company this month. Less than two weeks ago, Ubisoft and Immutable announced they were working together to create a crypto “gaming experience,” but did not provide further details.

Ubisoft is actively moving forward with the upcoming release of its first NFT-focused game, Champions Tactics, and its first free mint is expected to launch next month. The Assassin’s Creed publisher has also continued to work with crypto metaverse company The Sandbox on NFT launches over the past few years, first with Ubisoft’s Rabbids IP last year, followed by Captain Laserhawk this week.

The companies have been linked for some time now: Ubisoft was announced as an investor in Animoca Brands as part of a $65 million round announced in October 2021. Last September, Animoca raised $20 million specifically for the Mokaverse, which is designed to encompass the various metaverses and gaming projects the company is associated with.

