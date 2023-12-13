Ubisoft reveals launch date for free 'Champions Tactics' Ethereum NFTs – Cryptosaurus

Ubisoft has announced the Ethereum NFT mint date for its first original blockchain game, Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles, sharing that its “Warlords” will be available on December 18th.

Champions Tactics will offer a private mint for those on its “Darklist” starting at 6am ET, and mints will open to the general public at 2pm ET on Monday.

An NFT mint is effectively the primary sale for a project – but unlike most NFT launches, Ubisoft is promising that 8,000 Champions Tactics Warlord NFTs will be free to mint.

In the game, Warlords are pixel-style heroes with weapons and designed like social media profile picture (PFP) NFTs. Collectors only need to pay Ethereum network gas fees to create an NFT, which can then be used as one’s account avatar in the game.

According to Ubisoft, holding the Warlord NFT in a crypto wallet will grant access to the game’s next mint for its playable in-game characters. Warlord NFT owners will be able to mint five Champions Tactics characters for free at a later, yet-to-be-announced date.

While the Warlords NFTs will be on Ethereum, the Champions Tactics game itself will be deployed on the Ethereum-compatible Oasis chain. A total of 9,999 Warlords NFTs will be created, another 1,000 will be given to the Oasis community and 999 will be held back by Ubisoft for future marketing initiatives and giveaways.

Not much has been revealed about the strategy and gameplay of Champions Tactics, but some information has been revealed. In the world of Grimoria, there are seven different factions ruled by war-hungry warlords. Each faction has its own look, such as zombie-like characters, demonic characters, and medieval knights, to name a few.

The Warlords👑, a collection of 9,999 digital collectibles for Champions Tactics @ubisoft ♦ Timeless Badass Pixel Art on Ethereum

♦ Special features in the game

♦ Access to the upcoming Champions Mint

♦ VVIP status

♦And many more🤐 If you’re ready, follow, like, RT and comment 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hxbUSitfjZ – Champions Tactics (@ChampionsVerse) 6 December 2023

The player-versus-player tactical RPG has a dark fantasy aesthetic and will offer characters that resemble collectible tabletop game figurines. First announced in June 2023, Champions Tactics is expected to release on PC sometime in early 2024.

Ubisoft has also confirmed “collaborations” with NFT gaming projects Pixelmon and CyberKongz in recent days, though the extent of each collaboration is unclear.

In each case, the project tweeted that it would “support Champions Tactics with their upcoming Warlords mint and launch” and will explore further opportunities together. Ubisoft’s official game account quote-tweeted and shared both announcement tweets.

