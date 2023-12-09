Ubisoft re-enters NFT game with Irreversible partnership

Video game publisher Ubisoft (NASDAQ: UBSFF) has signaled a re-entry into non-fungible tokens (NFTs) following a new partnership with blockchain-based game developer, Immutable.

According to a report from PC Gamer, Ubisoft’s new deal with Immutable will see the integration of NFTs into a “full game,” though details regarding the type of video game planned are scant. However, multiple reports confirm that the upcoming game will allow players to own in-game elements.

Both Ubisoft and Immutable have worked with digital collectibles in their games before, bringing a wealth of experience to the partnership. Immutable has found a measure of success in blockchain gaming with titles like Guild of Guardians, Shardbound, and Infinite Victory, introducing gamers to Web 3 experiences.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Ubisoft to explore Web3 and the benefits of digital ownership for players,” said James Ferguson, co-founder of Immutable. “We plan to fully leverage our ecosystem to ensure the success of the partnership.”

Ubisoft, on the other hand, has yet to enjoy a rosy relationship with NFTs in its recent titles, with the helmet collectible effort in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint falling below par. In partnership with Integrated Reality Lab, the company made another foray into digital collectibles through “Smart Collectables” using its Assassin’s Creed theme.

Instead of half-heartedly incorporating NFT elements into video games, the partnership with Immutable will deliver an entirely new gaming experience “that will further unlock the potential of Web3.” It is widely expected that the partnership will lead to the development of a new title featuring in-game ownership of items and may support trading in secondary markets.

“As the platform of choice for many leaders within the Web3 community, Immutable offers cutting-edge technology and an unparalleled expertise in seamlessly integrating decentralized technologies into games,” said Nicolas Pourd, vice president of Strategic Innovation Lab at Ubisoft. “We’re excited to partner with them and look forward to bringing that level of fluidity to a full game, so players can only focus on the enjoyment of the experience.”

Ubisoft’s NFT initiative

The new deal with Immutable reflects the company’s ambitions to pursue in-house digital collectibles initiatives, experts say. Ubisoft previously launched Quartz to lead the game publisher’s NFT drive, but after a weak launch of digital collectibles for Ghost Recon: Breaking Point, activity around Quartz dropped to an all-time low Are.

The company appears to be relying on outside help to begin its foray into digital collectibles at the expense of domestic initiatives. Nevertheless, the company says Quartz remains an integral part of its offering, and has rejected claims that it intends to take the wraps off the unit.

A representative for the company said, “Ubisoft Quartz remains an underlying infrastructure for us and we are continuing to work with partners in the industry to provide the best possible experience for players interested in these features.”

