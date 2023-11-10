Ubisoft partners with Sydney blockchain platform Immutable

In an effort to ‘further unlock the potential of Web3’ and promote digital ownership of in-game assets, Sydney-based blockchain game firm Immutable has announced a partnership with global giant Ubisoft.

Immutable, formerly known as Fuel Games, is responsible for one of the world’s largest blockchain games, Gods Unchained. Immutable

The partnership will see Irrever work with Ubisoft’s Strategic Innovation Lab to develop mainstream Web3 gaming experiences.

“The partnership with Ubisoft is a defining milestone for Immutable,” said James Ferguson, CEO and co-founder of Immutable, who founded the company with Robbie Ferguson and Alex Connolly in 2018.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with Ubisoft to explore the benefits of Web3 and digital ownership for players,” said Ferguson, who was ranked second on the list. 2023 List of Top 100 Australian Young Entrepreneurs With his co-founders.

“We plan to leverage our ecosystem fully to ensure the success of the partnership. We are confident that we will bring a fresh new experience that players will love.”

The partnership follows the successful performances of Immutable’s key titles, such as mobile role-playing game (RPG) Guild of Guardians, Metalcore, Shardbound and Infinite Victory, which provide gamers with physical ownership of in-game assets.

The company also recently launched a testnet of its zero-knowledge (zk) scaling solution, called Immutable zkEVM, to the Ethereum community. zk-rollup enables the blockchain to complete transactions faster while keeping fees to a minimum.

Based in France, gaming publisher Ubisoft is best known for its titles Assassins Creed And totally different, and employs approximately 19,400 employees worldwide. The Paris Stock Exchange-listed brand has a market capitalization of EUR$3.74 billion (AUD $6.3 billion).

According to the company, it established the Strategic Innovation Lab as a way to identify opportunities emerging from technological, business and social trends.

The team develops prototypes and pilot projects to explore new areas – in collaboration with internal and external partners – to assess the potential of a project before integrating it on a larger scale.

“As the platform of choice for many leaders within the Web3 community, Immutable offers cutting-edge technology and an unparalleled expertise in seamlessly integrating decentralized technologies into games,” said Nicolas Pourd, vice president and head of the Strategic Innovation Lab at Ubisoft ” Blockchain initiative.

“We’re excited to partner with them and look forward to bringing that level of fluidity to a full game, so players can only focus on the enjoyment of the experience.”

News of the partnership comes more than a year after Immutable secured $273 million in a Series C funding round led by Temasek.

The company has a team of over 240 people and is also backed by tech investors Animoca Brands, Tencent, Bitcraft Ventures, King River Capital and Airtree.

Source: www.businessnewsaustralia.com