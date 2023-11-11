Ubisoft launches new venture with Irreversible to expand the potential of Web3 gaming

Ubisoft, best known for its popular game franchise Assassin’s Creed, is re-entering the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) through a partnership with blockchain gaming platform Immutable. The purpose of this collaboration is to create an immersive gaming experience that leverages the power of Web3 technology.

While Ubisoft’s previous foray into NFTs received mixed reviews, the company is committed to exploring the possibilities offered by this emerging technology. Last year, Ubisoft faced criticism for its weak attempts to integrate NFTs into games, such as the inclusion of numbered helmets in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. However, the company quickly changed direction and focused on research rather than immediate implementation.

In May 2022, Ubisoft teamed up with Integrated Reality Labs to release Assassin’s Creed-themed “Smart Collectables”, a mix of physical figurines with companion NFTs. Building on this momentum, Ubisoft is now focusing on developing a full-fledged game in collaboration with Immutable.

Immutable has gained recognition within the Web3 community for its expertise in seamlessly integrating decentralized technologies into games. Their current game lineup, including Metalcore, Shardbound, Infinite Victory, and Guild of Guardians, all emphasize NFT ownership and the benefits of digital ownership for players. The original concept of ownership of elements within the game will likely further Ubisoft’s partnership with Irreversible.

While the exact details of Ubisoft and Immutable’s collaborative venture have been kept under wraps, their commitment to exploring the potential of Web3 and digital ownership clearly reflects their shared vision. By leveraging Immutable’s advanced technology and expertise, Ubisoft aims to create a seamless and enjoyable gaming experience where players can become fully immersed in the gameplay.

Specifically, this partnership raises questions about Ubisoft’s Quartz initiative, their own NFT project. With the lackluster reception of Quartz and the demise of NFTs in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Ubisoft is favoring external partnerships with established NFT platforms rather than relying solely on its in-house initiatives.

Ubisoft recognizes the importance of learning from past experiences, as evidenced by the company’s statement regarding Ubisoft Quartz. The Quartz program remains active as the underlying infrastructure, and Ubisoft continues to collaborate with industry partners to provide the best possible experience for players interested in these features.

While other major game companies have tempered their enthusiasm for NFTs, Ubisoft is taking a different approach – one that pushes the boundaries of Web3 gaming. Only time will tell how this partnership with Immutable will unfold, but it shows Ubisoft’s dedication to exploring innovative paths in the gaming industry.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Ubisoft’s partnership with Immutable about?

Ubisoft has partnered with blockchain gaming platform Immutable to unlock the potential of Web3 gaming and create a new gaming experience.

What is Web3?

Web3 refers to the third generation of the Internet, which includes blockchain technology and decentralization. It aims to provide users with greater control over their data and assets.

What are NFTs?

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are unique digital assets that are stored on the blockchain. They enable individuals to have verifiable ownership of a specific item or piece of material.

What is Ubisoft’s Quartz Initiative?

Ubisoft Quartz is Ubisoft’s own NFT project. It allows players to obtain Points, which are free digital collectibles playable in Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Ubisoft is continuing to work with industry partners to enhance the Quartz program.

Why is Ubisoft partnering with external NFT platforms?

After mixed reactions to its previous NFT initiatives, Ubisoft has chosen to collaborate with established NFT platforms like Immutable. This decision allows them to take advantage of the expertise and technology offered by these platforms.

