Ubisoft is on the NFT sauce again: a new partnership with Web3 platform Immutable aims to create ‘a fresh new experience that players will love’.

A year ago it seemed like Ubisoft’s passion for NFTs was cooling down, but now it seems like it’s heating up again. The Assassin’s Creed publisher has entered into a new partnership with blockchain gaming platform Immutable to “create a new gaming experience that will further unlock the potential of Web3.”

Ubisoft hasn’t had a particularly good history with NFTs. Bullish rhetoric and half-hearted efforts like the numbered helmets in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint didn’t impress anyone, including Ubisoft employees, and in September 2022 the company changed stance, saying (not entirely convincingly) that It was really just for research, and that “when we have something that will give you real benefit, we will bring it to you.”

It didn’t take long for Ubisoft to find the “advantage” it was looking for. In May this year, Ubi teamed up with a company called Integrated Reality Labs to create a series of Assassin’s Creed-themed “smart collectibles,” which are essentially tiny figurines encased in plastic along with companion NFTs. And now it’s targeting full-on games again in this deal with Irreversible.

“As the platform of choice for many leaders within the Web3 community, Immutable offers cutting-edge technology and an unparalleled expertise in seamlessly integrating decentralized technologies into games,” said Nicolas Pourd, vice president of Ubisoft’s Strategic Innovation Lab and head of the Blockchain Initiative. Does.” “We’re excited to partner with them and look forward to bringing that level of fluidity to a full game, so players can only focus on the enjoyment of the experience.”

Immutable’s current game lineup includes Metalcore, an open-world mech shooter; Shardbound, a multiplayer “collectible strategy game”; Infinite Victory, an arcade-style basketball game; And the Guild of Guardians, the nature of which isn’t really clear. They all focus on NFT ownership: Metalcore, for example, is “built around NFTs [is] On the blockchain so that players can evolve with the technology and become not just players but owners and investors of the game and its in-game assets.”

There’s no indication what type of game Ubisoft has in mind with the Irreplaceable partnership, but the idea of ​​’owning’ game elements is clearly central to the concept.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Ubisoft to explore Web3 and the benefits of digital ownership for players,” said James Ferguson, co-founder and CEO of Immutable. “We plan to leverage our ecosystem fully to ensure the success of the partnership. We’re confident we’ll bring a new experience that players will love.”

Perhaps the most interesting thing about the irreversible deal at this point is what it could mean for Ubisoft’s own NFT initiative, Quartz. Quartz didn’t take off particularly well when it was announced, and it didn’t smooth those waters when Pourd said in January 2022 that the problem isn’t NFTs, but that gamers don’t understand them. . Things have been quiet on the Quartz front since Ubisoft capped Ghost Recon: Breakpoint NFTs in April 2022, and given the previous deal with Integrated Reality Labs, it looks like Ubisoft is moving toward external partnerships with established NFT platforms. Can tilt. Build your own.

Most major game companies have toned down their initial enthusiasm for NFTs, leaving Ubisoft as the only major player still really leaning toward them. I’m not sure why, but it makes me think that maybe Internet bullying wasn’t as effective as we thought. It’s possible that a good game (or at least an interesting one) could emerge from this partnership – but perhaps a few more online swirls and wedgies are needed to really get the message across.

Source: www.pcgamer.com