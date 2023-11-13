Ubisoft is exploring decentralization by uploading a video with Web3

Leaders marching through Web3, Ubisoft’s affiliates and subsidiaries Ubisoft create a brand new experience for the world, putting your ownership in a numerical form.

Once you get an experience “without friction” or connect to Web3, edit French Ubisoft Gaining solid experience for innovation and quality development, irreversible application of a vast ecosystem, building a new platform of technology and expertise on Web3.

Immutable is powering the next generation of games. pic.twitter.com/xglsMoTv6r – immutable (@immutable) 7 November 2023

Nicolas Pourd, Vice President of the Strategic Innovation Lab, responsible for blockchain initiatives on behalf of Ubisoft, announced:

One of the platforms chosen by the new leaders of Web3 Communication, an irresistible offer from a technology point of view and a unique expertise that makes the decentralization of technology transparent. All you have is a partner and a fluid investment with some impatience that is part of a whole, but you still have no experience and can focus on your experience. .

Irreversible and Ubisoft S’Associant Improve Jeux Sur on Web3

The partnership with Ubisoft represented a significant update to the testnet’s solution for the irreversible JKEVM roll-up, which included Guild of Guardians, Metalcore, Shardbound, and Infinite Victory.

James Ferguson, PDG and Irreversible co-founder, assistant:

Building a partnership with Ubisoft is a definitive tape for Irreversible. We’re getting information about Ubisoft Explorer for your Web3 as well as Web3 ownership. We announce a better and better ecosystem to ensure the successes of our partners. Few people know that we are having a new experience that your loved one will not like.

Ubisoft starts web3

Ubisoft has introduced NFT as a proper platform as the best way to create a domain on Web3. Keeping the name “Quartz”, an ecosystem for blockchain allowed a new venture and a controversial technology representative to integrate the token into the Ubisoft franchise with Tom Clancy and Assassin’s Creed.

Quartz One Suskite One Reaction Largely Negative, At Least The Potential Speculation About NFTs One thing Ubisoft has said to alienate fans is that microtransactions don’t diminish an essential element. today. In fact, Quartz is a secret option, since Ubisoft has abandoned Web3.

Source: www.begeek.fr