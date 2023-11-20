Ubisoft is bringing Rayman, ‘Captain Laserhawk’ NFT avatars to Sandbox – Decrypt

Assassin’s Creed creator Ubisoft is arguably the most active major video game publisher in the blockchain world today. Now, the company is expanding its reach even further by launching another set of NFT avatars for the metaverse game, The Sandbox.

There will be avatars based on Ubisoft’s new Netflix animated series, “Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix” added to sandbox, And since the adult-oriented show itself mixes characters and franchises from Ubisoft’s history, there will be an Avatar collection, too.

A total of 1,866 unique player avatars will be released via NFTs on the Ethereum scaling network, Polygon, and the collection includes renditions of the classic Ubisoft action hero Rayman as well as Jade and Page, heroes from the cult classic game Beyond Good End. evil. Most incarnations have the same futuristic, cyberpunk-esque vibe as the show.

It’s not yet known how much Sandbox and Ubisoft will charge for the avatars, but Mint is scheduled for November 29th.

Ubisoft previously released sandbox avatars based on its Rabbids franchise (itself derived from the Rayman series) in February, and sold them for 100 sand each. It is worth only $42 now, but in February SAND was worth $78.

“Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix” is an animated series spun off from the game Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, but it brings in and references characters from Assassin’s Creed, Splinter Cell, and a whole host of Ubisoft franchises. Ghost Recon.

Ubisoft has been quite active in the Web3 world, most recently announcing plans to drop free Ethereum NFTs around its upcoming Champions Tactics game on the Oasis blockchain last week. The publisher also recently announced a collaboration with Immutable, a gaming platform connected to the Immutable X and Immutable zkEVM networks.

The publisher’s blockchain moves date back years, most prominently the launch of in-game Tezos NFT items in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint in late 2021. Ubisoft has also supported the Chronos and Hedera ecosystem, created a spinoff game based on the fantasy soccer NFT game Sorare, and released the Rabbids as Reddit NFT avatars.

Edited by Stacey Elliott.

Source: decrypt.co