Ubisoft-backed Horizon launches Sequence Builder for crypto game development – Cryptosaurus

Innovative crypto infrastructure and game development firm, Horizon Blockchain Games, has unveiled Sequence Builder, an unprecedented full-stack dashboard that aims to simplify the integration of blockchain elements, including NFTs, into video games. The development comes after Horizon raised $40 million in funding last year from major video game publishers Ubisoft and Take-Two Interactive, marking a significant advancement in the convergence of traditional and blockchain gaming.

1. Horizon’s approach to seamless blockchain integration

Peter Kiltyka, CEO and co-founder of Horizon, shared insights into Sequence Builder, emphasizing the need for middleware infrastructure as blockchains scale. The platform provides a comprehensive solution, providing applications such as games and apps, addressing the critical link between blockchain scaling and user-friendly applications.

1.1 Features of Sequence Builder

Sequence Builder empowers game developers with a variety of features, including existing NFT collections, seamless crypto wallet connections, prepayment for in-game crypto transactions, and the launch of a white-label NFT marketplace. The platform’s user-friendly design and dark-mode aesthetic caters to developers with different levels of blockchain knowledge.

1.2 Streamlined User Experience

Acknowledging the challenges in Web3 development, Sam Barbieri, Horizon’s head of strategy and partnerships, highlighted Sequence Builder’s commitment to a unique user experience. The platform aims to eliminate friction at every stage of the player journey, from account creation to secondary trading.

2. Integration with popular game engines

Sequence Builder is engineered to seamlessly integrate with popular game engines like Unreal Engine and Unity. This integration allows developers to add blockchain elements to their games without requiring users to exit the gaming application.

2.1 Addressing the desires of individual markets

In response to the growing dissatisfaction with third-party marketplaces and royalty issues, Sequence Builder stands out by providing developers the ability to create their own marketplaces. Developers can now gain greater control and insight over in-game transactions and player interactions.

3. Technological edge of sequence

Peter Kiltyka emphasized Sequence’s comprehensive technology stack, which differentiates it from competitors in the blockchain gaming sector. The platform offers a smart contract wallet, an indexer to organize blockchain data, and a wide range of supported blockchains compared to alternatives.

3.1 Blockchain Network Integration

Sequence Builder simplifies the process of connecting blockchain networks, offering toggle buttons for over 11 different EVM blockchains, including Ethereum’s mainnet, Optimism, Polygon, Arbitrum One, and Avalanche. In particular, developers can expect further expansion based on demand, which will potentially support networks like Solana in the future.

FAQ Section:

Q1: What is Sequence Builder?

Horizon Blockchain Games created Sequence Builder, a full-stack dashboard to make it easier to incorporate blockchain components, including NFTs, into video games.

Q2: What features does Sequence Builder provide?

Sequence Builder offers features like importing existing NFT collections, seamless crypto wallet connections, prepayment for in-game crypto transactions, and the creation of a white-label NFT marketplace.

Q3: What game engines does Sequence Builder support?

Sequence Builder integrates seamlessly with popular game engines like Unreal Engine and Unity.

Q4: How many blockchain networks does Sequence Builder support?

Sequence Builder supports over 11 different EVM blockchains, including Ethereum’s mainnet, Optimism, Polygon, Arbitrum One, and Avalanche.

Q5: Will Sequence Builder support non-Ethereum networks in the future?

Sequence Builder may expand its offering beyond the Ethereum network based on demand, potentially supporting networks like Solana in the future.

Conclusion: Ubisoft and Horizon

Sequence Builder marks a significant advancement in the field of crypto game development, solving the challenges developers face in seamlessly incorporating blockchain elements. Horizon’s commitment to a streamlined user experience, integration with popular game engines, and a strong technical foundation positions Sequence Builder as a comprehensive solution for developers aiming to enter the blockchain gaming space.

The Ubisoft-backed Horizon Sequence Builder simplifies integration and empowers game developers to create crypto games.

Game developers and enthusiasts are encouraged to explore Sequence Builder and discover the limitless possibilities it offers to create immersive and seamless blockchain-integrated gaming experiences.

Source

Source: cryptosaurus.tech