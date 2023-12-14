December 15, 2023
Ubisoft Announces Free Mint NFT for Web3 Game “Champions Tactics”


Warlords NFT free mint held

On the 14th, Ubisoft, a major French game development company, announced a plan for the free minting of the NFT series “Warlords”, which is linked to the blockchain game “Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles” currently in development. This event is going to be held on 18th December.

“Champions Tactics” is a new PVP (player versus player) tactical RPG game being developed by Ubisoft, in which players collect legendary champions, form teams, and engage in tactical battles with other players. there is. The game is based on the world of Grimoire, where there are seven different factions including zombies, demons, and medieval knights.

The Warlord Collection represents in-game characters, allowing players to use pixel art-style heroes, the Warlords, as their in-game avatars. Each Warlord NFT comes with over 170 unique features, some of which are extremely rare.

The free mints will be available in two phases. First, from 8 pm JP time on the 18th, a private mint will be held for users already registered on the permission list, followed by a private mint for general users from 4 am on the 19th. Please note that Mint requires an Ethereum network gas fee.

Connection: Ubisoft to distribute free NFTs in Web3 game “Champions Tactics”

The game will be developed on the Oasys series

The issuance limit for Warlords NFTs has been set at 8,000, and these NFTs also act as profile photos. Additionally, Warlord NFT owners will be rewarded with the privilege of creating five free NFTs of “Champion” characters for use in the game in the future.

A total of 9,999 Warlords NFTs will be released, of which 1,000 will be distributed to the Oasis community, and the remaining 999 will be kept by Ubisoft for marketing and promotional purposes.

The game “Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles” is designed to run on Oasis, a Japanese game-specific blockchain that is compatible with Ethereum, and is scheduled to be released in the first half of 2024.

What is NFT?

Short for “non-fungible token”, a digital token that is non-fungible and has unique value. It is used not only for the exchange of “digital items” in blockchain games, but also for proof of ownership of expensive works of art, and it is used by rights holders (creators) in the “secondary distribution market”. An innovative device for, which was difficult to obtain. Acquire through second-hand sales. It is also gaining attention as a means of giving back.

▶️Virtual Currency Glossary

The Connection: Cryptact Collaborates with Oasis to Simplify Complex Tax Returns for Blockchain Games

Source: ourbitcoinnews.com



