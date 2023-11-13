Uber takes steps to tackle unreasonable driver inactivity

Uber is introducing new features to address the issues of inappropriate idling that ride-hailing and delivery drivers often face.

Starting Monday, Uber will roll out a technology across the US that will identify riders or Uber Eats customers who consistently leave bad ratings or feedback with the intent of getting a refund. Those customers’ allegations will not be considered in drivers’ ratings or deactivation decisions, the company said in a blog post.

The ride-hailing giant is also expanding its in-app review center to provide drivers and couriers with more information about why their account was deactivated, giving them the ability to request a review of the decision and audio Or allow sharing of any additional information such as video recordings.

Uber last year launched an audio recording feature for drivers and riders across the country. The company also began testing video recording and said on Monday it would expand the pilot to iOS drivers in a dozen US cities, including Atlanta, Denver, Dallas, Minneapolis, and select drivers in Los Angeles.

Uber will also conduct voluntary drug tests so that drivers who are accused of driving under the influence of drugs or having a car that smells like marijuana (in a state where it is legal) can dispute those complaints.

Drivers have long protested unfair deactivations, which are the equivalent of being fired in the app-based gig economy, and many have joined class action lawsuits against the company. Drivers have complained that some riders submit false complaints out of spite or prejudice. They have also said they lack the transparency to contest the complaints as to their nature, and that Uber offers little or no recourse to dispute the claims.

Two drivers who spoke to TechCrunch on condition of anonymity said they had no warning that they were about to deactivate. One day, he tried to open the app and found that his access had been revoked.

A February report by the Asian Law Caucus found that 30% of disabled drivers said they were not given any explanation as to why they were disabled. among those drivers who Were When asked the reason, 42% said they were deactivated due to a customer complaint. Another 10% said they were deactivated due to low customer ratings.

The report also found that nearly half of all deactivated drivers believed their deactivation was due to customer discrimination – with drivers of color and drivers who did not speak English well being more likely to experience temporary or permanent deactivation. It was more likely to happen.

Because Uber drivers are not classified as employees when they become inactive, they are not automatically eligible for unemployment and often find themselves suddenly without income. The report found 81% of those surveyed said that driving on the Uber and Lyft platforms was their main source of income. Nearly a fifth of those deactivated lost their car and 12% lost their home after being removed from the app.

Proving the validity of customer complaints – and whether they are motivated by bias or just a whimsical desire to get a free ride – is a difficult problem to solve. Historically, Uber has not shared the exact complaint or the time and date of the complaint with drivers. A spokesperson told TechCrunch that this is for security reasons, so a jilted driver doesn’t decide to take revenge on a customer who gave them a bad rating.

Uber did not clarify whether the new in-app review center will now provide such details to drivers.

The company said its model to detect false complaints or “supporting misconduct” looks for (1) abusive or over-the-top reports that do not follow a logical sequence of events; (2) obvious motivation to obtain money or credit; and (3) multiple reports including identical or verbatim language.

Verifying riders and other updates for drivers

Uber also said the company will expand rider identity verification in 2025. Riders will be identified based on a simple third-party check – like whether your name matches the credit card on file. If Uber can’t verify a rider’s identity this way, they will ask for an ID, but that won’t be standard. Uber wouldn’t share further details, such as whether Uber will automatically verify riders or whether riders will have to opt in.

Uber is also integrating Android Auto with the Uber Driver app, so drivers using Android can now view heat maps, accept trips, and use on-screen navigation from their car’s dashboard. This integration comes several months after Uber launched something similar with Apple CarPlay in February.

Finally, Uber added a tool to the app to help couriers find nearby parking. The company said it will also add map labels that specify the exact drop-off doors or photos of the building to make it clear to couriers where the customer has requested food be dropped off.

