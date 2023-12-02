Uber shares pop after joining S&P 500

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi speaking on the Squawk Box at WEF in Davos, Switzerland on January 18, 2023.

Uber shares rose 5% in extended trading Friday after the ride-hailing company was added to the S&P 500 index, replacing shuttered Air Corp.

The change will take place before the start of trading on Monday, December 18, according to a press release.

A company’s share price often rises on the news that it is joining the S&P 500 because fund managers who track the benchmark, which is updated every quarter, have to acquire shares. Companies must also meet certain valuation and profitability requirements.

Uber shares debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in 2019, but the company was burning cash as it had to pay drivers enough money to stay competitive in a low-margin business. Its preferred metric was adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA.

Most of Uber’s adjusted EBITDA comes from mobility, but the company made its delivery business profitable faster than planned, as recession-fearing investors became more reluctant to invest in money-losing companies. Growing advertising revenue has also contributed to Uber’s profitability.

Uber eliminated more than 3,500 jobs in 2020, and executives have since worked to improve its cost structure. For example, they reduced delivery costs. Uber reported net income of $221 million on revenue of $9.29 billion in the third quarter, and over the past four quarters combined, it made a profit of more than $1 billion.

“Nelson [Chai, Uber’s outgoing finance chief] And my goal is to build a company that can combine top rates at very attractive rates and continue to improve margins over time,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told UBS analyst Lloyd Walmsley at an investor meeting in December 2021. told. You’ve seen those long-term compounders and margin enhancers and, you know, the greats of the world, the Googles, the Facebooks, the Microsofts of the world, and we aspire to no less.”

According to S&P rules, index members must have positive earnings in the most recent quarter and the last four quarters overall. Index components must have an adjusted market capitalization of at least $14.5 billion.

Uber’s market cap is about $118 billion, while the average market cap of companies in the S&P 500 is just over $31 billion.

