Uber reminds passive investors they're not passive at all: Morning Brief

Uber stock rose 2.2% on the day Monday after news broke late Friday that the company would join the S&P 500.

The mechanism behind this move is not difficult to unravel – with more than $7 trillion tracking the index, there are a large number of forced buyers of stocks, namely fund sponsors offering ETFs, mutual funds or other products to investors who want Match the S&P 500.

In a note to clients on Monday, Jefferies analyst John Colantuoni said the average jump in shares of a company added to the S&P 500 from the close before the announcement to the open the next day was 6.3% and 11.2% between the announcement and the announcement. Used to be. When shares joined the index. Uber stock rose as much as 6% in early trading Monday.

S&P’s announcement marks a milestone for the company that was one of the names that defined the venture boom of the 2010s — for better and for worse.

Inclusion in an index that, in S&P’s own words, is “considered a proxy for the US equity market” means that when the public refers to “the stock market” going forward, they will now refer to the group that also includes Uber. Is included.

And as always, these changes are a reminder that investors who buy ETFs, mutual funds, or other products that track the S&P 500 are not as passive as the nickname “passive investing” implies.

As Tucker’s Sam Roe writes, there have been more than 700 changes in the S&P 500 since 1995. In other words, there have been more changes than all members of the index since the end of the first Clinton administration.

Of course, during that time, several companies have been leaders in the index – Coca-Cola (KO), Microsoft (MSFT), and Walmart (WMT), to name a few.

But this year’s market rally is being defined by the “Magnificent Seven” stocks — which include Microsoft as well as Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), Tesla (TSLA). ), and Nvidia. NVDA) – It’s worth noting how recently some of these market leaders have been added to the index.

For Tesla, this honor was given in 2020. Meta joined Facebook in 2013 under its former banner. And Amazon was added in 2005.

As of mid-November, “Magnificent Seven” shares had risen by more than 70% this year, making a major contribution to this year’s rally in the stock market. (Source: Goldman Sachs)

Over the past few years, many investors have been “passively” purchasing funds that track the S&P 500, doing so in an effort to stay away from today’s investment trends. But trends differ from fashion.

Along with Uber, builders Jabil (JBL) and builders FirstSource (BLDR) will also join the S&P 500 effective Dec. 18, replacing Sealed Air (SEE), Alaska Air (ALK), and SolarEdge (SEDG), respectively. These new entrants will replace companies that were members of the index since 1957 (the very beginning), 2016 and 2021 respectively.

And there are plenty of signs in these changes – American manufacturing is making a comeback and few services have redefined modern life like ridesharing services. Meanwhile, packaging demand is down after the pandemic, the airline industry is strengthening, and green energy initiatives are having an impact.

As Hamish Preston, head of US equities at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said earlier this year, most of the turnover in the index comes from events rather than scheduled rebalancing.

The dynamics of the index means that by buying the S&P 500 you get a share of every good, bad or indifferent development currently going on in the market.

But for most investors, the divide between “passive” versus “active” investing is less about what you have and more about what you pay for it. And on this front, there is a bit of confusion about what options people are choosing and why.

