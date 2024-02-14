Uber, Lyft drivers to strike at 10 US airports on Valentine's Day

A group of drivers for Uber, Lyft and DoorDash are planning to go on strike on Valentine’s Day to demand better pay and safer working conditions.

“We expect thousands of rideshare drivers in cities across the country to participate,” Rachel Gumpert, spokeswoman for the coalition Justice for App Workers, told USA TODAY.

The coalition said striking drivers will be denied transportation to and from airports in 10 U.S. cities from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to a news release from App Workers for Justice, “While Silicon Valley and Wall Street are taking ever-increasing cuts to drivers’ earnings, they are raising rates on passengers, and are demanding consumers and workers accept their growing corporate greed.” “Looking forward to it.”

In response, Uber told USA TODAY in a statement that the strikes had “hardly had any impact on trips, pricing or driver availability.”

Lyft said in a statement that the company is “continuously working to improve the driver experience, which is why this month we released a series of new offers and commitments aimed at increasing driver pay and transparency.”

Lyft announced last week that it would guarantee that drivers will “earn 70% or more of rider fare after out-of-pocket fees each week.”

Where are Uber and Lyft drivers striking?

Justice for Apple workers said it would strike at the following airports:

Austin

chicago

hartford

miami

newark

orlando

philadelphia

pittsburgh

Thrift

tampa

What do Uber and Lyft drivers make?

According to gig-work data tracking app Gridwise, an average Lyft driver’s gross hourly wage was $21.44 in the second quarter of 2023 and an Uber driver’s hourly wage was $18.80 in the second quarter of 2023.

A white paper from Lyft says drivers will earn $30.68 an hour in the second half of 2023.

According to Reuters, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said on the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call that drivers earned $33 an hour in the fourth quarter.

