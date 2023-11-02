NY Attorney General said Uber, Lyft also agreed on “earnings levels”.

November 2, 2023, 6:30 am ET

• read 5 minutes

Uber and Lyft agreed Thursday to pay a combined $328 million to withhold money from drivers.

Uber agreed to pay $290 million and Lyft agreed to pay $38 million, in what New York Attorney General Letitia James called the largest wage-theft settlements ever obtained by her office.

This money will be distributed to fraudulent drivers who will receive back pay along with mandatory paid sick leave and other benefits. Eligible drivers can file a claim to receive the money owed.

The “historic” settlement “builds on the benefits and protections drivers already receive through the state’s Black Car Fund,” Lyft said in a statement. Jeremy Bird, the company’s chief policy officer, said the settlement is a “win” for drivers.

“We look forward to continuing this work to provide New York drivers with the freedom and full range of benefits available to drivers in other states like California and Washington,” Byrd said in a statement.

This historic, first-of-its-kind agreement “will bring Uber closer to its goal of allowing drivers to choose “flexibility” in their work without giving up safety,” the company said in a statement.

“For years, we’ve advocated for changing the status quo to give those who choose the platform the ability to work when, where, and how often, while also providing valuable benefits,” Uber said.

Today, Uber reached out to New York Attorney General Letitia James, which moves us closer to achieving that goal.

The attorney general’s office said that from 2014 to 2017, Uber deducted sales taxes and Black Car Fund fees from drivers’ pay, when those taxes and fees should have been paid by passengers.

Uber misrepresented the deductions made to drivers’ pay in its terms of service, telling drivers that Uber would only deduct its commission from drivers’ fares, and that drivers “are entitled to charge” [the passenger] For any tolls, taxes or fees,” although no way to do so was ever provided through the Uber driver app.

Lyft used a similar method to shortchange drivers from 2015 to 2017, deducting an 11.4% “administrative fee” from drivers’ pay in New York equal to the amount of sales tax and the Black Car Fund fee, which is paid by riders. Should have gone.

Uber and Lyft drivers also failed to provide employees with paid sick leave under New York City and New York State law.

In this file photo, a sign marks a meeting point for Lyft and Uber users at San Diego State University in San Diego, California, U.S., May 13, 2020. Mike Blake/Reuters

“For years, Uber and Lyft systematically defrauded their drivers out of millions of dollars in wages and benefits while they worked long hours under challenging conditions,” James said in a statement. “These drivers largely come from immigrant communities and rely on these jobs to support their families. This settlement will ensure that they finally get what they have rightfully earned and are owed under the law “

In addition to making back payments totaling $328 million to former drivers, Uber and Lyft agreed to “earnings levels”, guaranteeing that drivers across the state are paid a minimum rate. Drivers outside New York City will receive a minimum of $26 an hour. Drivers working in New York City already receive a minimum driver wage under rules established by the Taxi and Limousine Commission in 2019.

Uber and Lyft drivers now also get guaranteed paid sick leave. Drivers will earn one hour of sick pay for every 30 hours worked, up to a maximum of 56 hours per year.

Source: abcnews.go.com